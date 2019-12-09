Naomi Nicholson of Secluded Wellness in Port Alberni has many tools to draw upon in working with you to develop a personal health plan. Photos by Darran Chaisson

Jumpstart your personal health program!

Symptoms slowing you down? Learn how to make these your best years

Are you looking to take better care of your health and wellness? Knowing where to start can be the difficult part.

Whether you are experiencing chronic or acute pain from previous injuries or disease, or simply looking to find what’s causing your current symptoms, you have many therapeutic options, including alternative or holistic approaches.

Naomi Nicholson, a certified holistic health practitioner and massage provider for Secluded Wellness Centre in Port Alberni, says, “being open to available therapies and the potential benefits is a good first step.” She simplifies the process and explains it in a way that helps people better determine what might work for them. Teaching people about stretches, exercises, herbs and making baby-step habit changes empowers them so they can make informed choices for their body type, she adds.

Here’s how you can learn about these therapies:

Health coaching – One-on-one sessions can provide clear information about health and wellness alternatives available. Book online or call Naomi directly at 250-724-6998 to book a consultation in person, or if you live out of town she can connect with you over Zoom or Facetime.

What herbs are right for you? – Plant-based supplements have differing nutritional properties and can affect individuals in unique ways. While Naomi does not make a diagnosis, her knowledge about the properties of herbs allows her to arm you with information to make choices to achieve your health goals or reduce pain.

Tapping into technology – Advancements have been made to identify what parts of the body are out of balance and which supplements or herbs can help the whole body heal. After a health assessment with Naomi, you will leave knowing what specific product(s) to take instead of guessing from all the options available at a health food store.

Rather than diagnosing health conditions, Naomi considers herself a “root cause finder who discovers underlying reason(s) why a person might be in pain or experiencing discomfort.”

*****

Naomi provides various other services, such as massage and energy healing, and hosts workshops addressing stress and pain. Learn more about her therapeutic services at secludedwellness.com or call 250-724-6998. You can also follow Secluded Wellness on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Keep glass out of the curbside bin!

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak snapped by Powell River Kings

Josh Zary had the lone goal for Port Alberni

Alberni vet heading to Africa with Veterinarians Without Borders

Dr. Roberta Templeton and her vet husband will help dairy farmers in Uganda

B.C.-born hockey official talks to IIHF about switching European rule book to NHL rules

Rob Shick will represent NHL at 4th World Hockey Forum in Russia

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Helping with Christmas bird count is ‘citizen science’

Port Alberni’s bird count will be Dec. 28, 2019; volunteers are needed

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were women

Most Read