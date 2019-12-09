Jumpstart your personal health program!

Symptoms slowing you down? Learn how to make these your best years

Naomi Nicholson of Secluded Wellness in Port Alberni has many tools to draw upon in working with you to develop a personal health plan. Photos by Darran Chaisson

Are you looking to take better care of your health and wellness? Knowing where to start can be the difficult part.

Whether you are experiencing chronic or acute pain from previous injuries or disease, or simply looking to find what’s causing your current symptoms, you have many therapeutic options, including alternative or holistic approaches.

Naomi Nicholson, a certified holistic health practitioner and massage provider for Secluded Wellness Centre in Port Alberni, says, “being open to available therapies and the potential benefits is a good first step.” She simplifies the process and explains it in a way that helps people better determine what might work for them. Teaching people about stretches, exercises, herbs and making baby-step habit changes empowers them so they can make informed choices for their body type, she adds.

Here’s how you can learn about these therapies:

Health coaching – One-on-one sessions can provide clear information about health and wellness alternatives available.

What herbs are right for you? – Plant-based supplements have differing nutritional properties and can affect individuals in unique ways. While Naomi does not make a diagnosis, her knowledge about the properties of herbs allows her to arm you with information to make choices to achieve your health goals or reduce pain.

Tapping into technology – Advancements have been made to identify what parts of the body are out of balance and which supplements or herbs can help the whole body heal. After a health assessment with Naomi, you will leave knowing what specific product(s) to take instead of guessing from all the options available at a health food store.

Rather than diagnosing health conditions, Naomi considers herself a “root cause finder who discovers underlying reason(s) why a person might be in pain or experiencing discomfort.”

Naomi provides various other services, such as massage and energy healing, and hosts workshops addressing stress and pain.