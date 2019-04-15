Lots to smile about! New technologies make going to the dentist easy

Dr. Kenneth McCracken, left, and nurse Alexia Pelletier demonstrate the surgery suite at Valley Dental where patients undergo dental implantation. Photo by Susan Quinn/Alberni Valley News

Are you looking to improve your smile but cringe at the thought of wearing metal braces for an extended period of time?

In Port Alberni, you’ve got an option that won’t require you to avoid sticky, chewy foods or make uncomfortable stops to your orthodontist to get your braces tightened.

Dentist Dr. Ken McCracken at Valley Dental Centre says the patients using the Invisalign clear plastic alignment shells to straighten their teeth and improve their bite are all smiles at how easy and painless it is.

“People like it because they can have control, they don’t have the visible wires that collect food, plus you are not tied to regular visits,” he says. “We give you a number of the shells and you can go several weeks before you come in for a visit.”

These clear aligners also give you the flexibility of removing them while you’re eating or have a sporting or social event.

Smiles and more in the Valley

Helping recreate your smile is one of many modern services available through Dr. McCracken and fellow dentist Dr. Janet Carson and their staff. Here’s a taste of what else you’ll find:

No-fear dental visits If anxiousness over everything from routine dental hygiene to more restorative work is keeping you away from the dentist, you’ll be happy to know oral or IV sedation is available for patients who’d rather sleep through the procedure. Crowning achievements The Centre’s new Cerec machine uses Cad-Cam 3-D technology to design and mill your porcelain crowns, in a fraction of the time crowns used to take, with no temporary cap to deal with. “We start out with a block of porcelain and just like Michelangelo’s ‘David’ we can sculpt out a crown and have you in and out in about two hours,” says Dr. McCracken. Working with your schedule With the Centre now open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a Saturday schedule coming on stream, there’s flexibility if you find daytime appointments difficult.

New relief for denture wearers

Having a new dental surgery suite at the centre provides the ability to do more and different procedures, Dr. McCracken says, including the use of dental implants. Dental Implants are titanium root forms that can be placed into the jawbone and used to stabilize dentures, or permanently secure individual teeth or bridges.

Healing your skin and bone

The Centre is also doing regenerative dentistry, from treatments that promote bone and tissue growth, utilizing your own blood’s healing potential, to using dermal fillers and Botox to iron out wrinkles and plump out lips. Botox can be used to provide relief from TMJ issues from teeth grinding and migraine headaches.

To find out more or schedule a consultation, or to book a regular dental appointment, call 250-724-6789 or drop by the office on 6th Avenue.