New Product Stewardship Program opening at the landfill!

The ACRD is creating a new collection site at the AV Landfill to accommodate product stewardship items for recycling.

Product stewardship is an environmental management strategy guided by the principle that whoever designs, produces, sells or uses a product takes responsibility for minimizing that product’s environmental impact.

The Recycling Council of BC states that “by diverting recyclable materials from the landfill, the need to develop new landfill sites decreases. Diverted materials can be reused and we can save the energy needed to produce new products from raw materials. Many day-to-day products can be harmful when they reach end-of-life; they may be corrosive, toxic, or flammable. BC’s product stewards have committed to recycling their products safely and responsibly. By returning your products to the appropriate collection sites, you can guarantee a safe and responsible recycling process.”

With the 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot currently closed for renovations and Encorp only accepting bottles via the Return-It Express program, the ACRD is creating a new collection site at the AV Landfill to accommodate product stewardship items.

Moving forward this will be a permanent location to provide an alternative drop-off option while old locations navigate the COVID reality. It’s anticipated that this will be in place by the end of July so people will have somewhere to bring stewardship products such as paint, lights electronics, small appliances, old computers, cellphones, etc. Please hang onto your items for a bit longer.

Product stewardship items now be collected at the landfill (previously accepted at the 3rd Ave. Depot) include:

Household Hazard Waste (HHW) for Residual Products such as –

Paint products. Paint cans must be a sealed unit, meaning they have the original paint label and a lid. It does not matter if it is empty. Empty paint cans without labels can be recycled as scrap metal.

Solvent and Flammable Liquids Product

Pesticide Products

Gasoline Products

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Light Fixtures & Non-PCB Ballasts

Lamps including:

Fluorescent tubes

CFL, LED, incandescent and halogen lamps

HID and other

Small appliances and power tools

More than 400 different items are collected under this program, which includes small appliances and power tools. (Examples include coffee makers, blenders, toasters, slow cookers, razors, kettles, microwave and drills). Find out if an item is accepted at www.electrorecycle.ca.

E-waste is the fastest-growing source of waste in the world. Old cell phones, television sets and computer screens contain a host of materials within them, with some useful when extracted and others dangerous if left untreated.

Items that are accepted at Encorp (bottle depot) through the Return-It Electronics Program will also be accepted at the new site. These include:

CPUs (desktops, servers, laptops, cellphones and tablets)

E-bags (computer peripherals, printers, audio/video systems, electronic musical instruments, and non-cellular phones)

Display units (TVs and computer monitors)

As a consumer, what’s your role? To ensure products are brought to the designated collection sites once they reach end-of-life.

For more information on local recycling services, visit acrd.bc.ca/recycling or on Facebook @AlberniValleyWasteReductionEducation.

