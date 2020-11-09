New protocols in place at 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot

Several new measures are in place at the 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot to ensure worker and public safety during COVID-19.

The 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot officially re-opened as ofOct. 1, with new hours operating from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Several new measures have been put in place to ensure proper worker and public safety requirements due to COVID-19.People using the recycle depot are to observe the new measures and are asked to pre-sort their recycling to minimize lineups and help streamline the process.

The recycling depot’s new layout has five designated spots for parking (if there’s no available spot, please remain in your vehicle until a spot comes free)and allows for one-way traffic flow for dropping off recycling and stewardship products.Also please remember, there’s no need to idle your vehicle while you deal with your recycling, so please turn off your engines.

Masks are mandatory as soon as you exit your vehicle and must be worn for the duration of your depot experience.

Parking cones and ropes have been set up to help direct traffic flow.The arrows will guide you through and you’ll have the opportunity to unload your pre-sorted recycling into the appropriate bin. Due to the fact that only one person is allowed at a bin at a time it just reinforces how important it is to have everything sorted. Here’s the quick run-down of the green bins.

Paper/cardboard

Glass jars for food and drink

Other flexible plastics (pilot waste to energy program and the trickiest one to keep straight!)

Hard plastics and tin cans

Only one person is allowed at a bin area at one time, so it’s important to have your recyclables pre-sorted.

From here you have the option of returning to your vehicle to exit or continue to where you find the area designated to dispose of Styrofoam (sorted into white or coloured), plastic bags (grocery store bags, bread bags, etc.) and overwrap bags (outer wrap for diapers, flats of pop, paper towels, etc.).

Inside the building, find areas for stewardship programs: electronics, old paint (must be a sealed unit with the original label still on), light bulbs (including full strands of Christmas lights) and old appliances.

The public is reminded to please be calm, be patient and be kind while observing the new protocols. Depot staff are there to assist and direct you for your recycling needs and guide you through the process. Everyone is in the process of readjusting.

Also, remember the AV Landfill has a recycling centre and offers an alternative recycling experience and the public is always to welcome to head there. There’s no fee associated with recycling or stewardship programs at the landfill!

For more information on local recycling services you can refer to the ACRD website at acrd.bc.ca/recycling_schedules. To download the free ACRD Recycling and Waste Wizard app go to your mobile app store and find . You can also check out the Facebook page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education” which has weekly tips and updates for the Aalley.

Light recycling area at the 3rd Ave. Recycling Depot.

