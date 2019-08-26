News launches sweet fundraiser for local literacy programs

Alberni Valley News publisher Teresa Bird invites residents to pick up their Valley Vonka chocolate bar in a Willy Wonka-inspired fundraiser benefitting Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign. Find a golden ticket and win one of three awesome prizes!

In the words of Willie Wonka, “Hold your breath, make a wish, count to three …” and maybe you’ll find a golden ticket inside a chocolate bar!

Valley Vonka is our take on the Golden Ticket contest from Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory book (and movies!). Valley Vonka is a local fundraiser with all the proceeds raised benefitting Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

Coombs Country Candy has created 1,000 special chocolate bars and three of them have a golden ticket hidden inside! The three lucky people who find a golden ticket must bring it to the Alberni Valley News office to qualify to win one of these three fabulous prizes, drawn at random:

1. Two tickets anywhere Westjet flies

OR

2. Memories and Movies Package: Work with award-winning photographer Darren Chaisson to create beautiful family photos or used it to help promote your business with marketing and brand photography. Includes 16 Ticket & Treat vouchers for FREE Movies at any Landmark Cinemas location.

OR

3. Tigh-na-Mara Couples Retreat Package: Two nights’ accommodation; bottle of wine in your room; $145 spa credit per person; Endless Tapas Dining Experience per person at Treetop Tapas & Grill.

Children 12 or younger are invited to enter the Valley Vonka colouring contest to win chocolate for a year from Coombs Country Candy (awarded as 12 – $20 gift certificates)!

Supporting vital programs

“The Alberni Valley News has been a long-time supporter of Literacy Alberni and the Raise-A-Reader program. We were looking for new way to raise funds for Raise-A-Reader that wasn’t be done by any other groups in the community. I came across this idea while working at our paper in Courtenay and adapted it to Port Alberni,” says News publisher Teresa Bird.

“Literacy is vital to the health of our community. When residents can read, they engage more, feel more involved and take an active part in making our community a better place to live. Port Alberni has a high rate of illiteracy and Literacy Alberni is working to address that through various programs including English as a Second Language, Klitsa Tutoring and Little Libraries.”

Get your bars today

The bars are available now for the next five weeks from our sponsors (listed below) and from Alberni Valley News, Coombs Country Candy and Literacy Alberni. Suggested donation is $5. The goal is to raise $5,000 for literacy programs in the Alberni Valley.

The winners will be announced Wednesday Sept. 18 at the annual Raise-A-Reader breakfast at Smitty’s Restaurant.

This fundraiser is made possible because of local business sponsors who have generously contributed so all the proceeds from the chocolate bars can go to Literacy Alberni. Our thanks to The Fenton Team, Coombs Country Candy, R. Anderson & Associates, RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty, Belle’s Haircare, Jowsey’s Furniture, Kurt Meyer Notary Public and Pacific Rim Physiotherapy.