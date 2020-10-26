Local livestock might enjoy a pumpkin dinner once you’re finished with your Halloween jack o’ lantern. Contact the Alberni Valley Pumpkin Pickup for details!

Local livestock might enjoy a pumpkin dinner once you’re finished with your Halloween jack o’ lantern. Contact the Alberni Valley Pumpkin Pickup for details!

Nothing spooky about these Halloween recycling tips!

Halloween generates lots of tiny packaging and food waste – here’s how to get rid of it properly

It is a strange Halloween this year as families take a calculated risk as to whether their children will participate in trick-or-treating. Locally, several folks have been creative by making candy shooters, or are planning to hand out treats with masks, tongs and appropriate sanitization.

Perhaps you’re just going to purchase candy and dole it out to your children or the big kids in the house. Regardless of how you celebrate, Halloween tends to generate a fair bit of tiny packaging as well as food waste (pumpkins)!

Here are a few tips to help minimize that waste:

Avoid plastic disposable bags and opt for cloth bags, like pillowcases, for holding treats. If you’re doing conventional trick or treating, sampling is inevitable but urge your children to avoid littering by taking along an extra bag for any garbage or recycling.

All those crinkly little wrappers that you find on Rockets, little chocolate bars and potato chips can all be recycled in the “other flexible plastic” category for Recycle BC’s pilot waste to energy program. Although these are not accepted in curbside pickup, the 3rd Avenue depot, (which has now reopened Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will accept along them, along with the recycling station at the AV Landfill. Smarties boxes can be recycled as cardboard (accepted in the curbside program). And how about that costume? Don’t just throw it in the trash – think of donating it to a secondhand store or check if the theatre is in need of any costumes.

Instead of throwing your pumpkin in the trash, turn it into a treat. Turn the flesh into a delicious pumpkin pie or cheesecake and roast the seeds for a light snack or bird feed. If you’re not feeling that inspired, another great local initiative is the Alberni Valley Pumpkin Pickup. The project coordinator is Richard Huneault, a student in the Market Gardeners Program through the Shelter Farm. This great project has turned into an annual event and has some real benefits for those that are interested in:

  • donating your unwanted pumpkin after Halloween
  • receiving processed pumpkins for your own consumption or restaurant use
  • have livestock that would enjoy a pumpkin dinner
  • getting involved and volunteering

For more information on how you can get involved, please email avpumpkinpickup@gmail.com.

It’s also worth noting that with the number of black bears that have been seen around the community this past month that reducing the number of available attractants is critical to minimize the number of human/wildlife interactions. For further information on reducing bear interactions connect with the WildSafe BC Alberni Valley Coordinator, Amira Strain at albernivalley@wildsafebc.com.

RELATED READING: Use your bear smarts this fall

For more information on local recycling services, refer to the ACRD website at acrd.bc.ca/recycling_schedules. To download the free ACRD Recycling and Waste Wizard app go to your mobile app store and find . You can also check out the Facebook Page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education” which has weekly tips and updates for the valley.

Green LivingRecycling

Previous story
High Fives for Health Care spreading gratitude and raising vital funds for B.C. health care

Just Posted

Josie Osborne and her campaign team watch the results roll in during B.C.’s provincial election on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Josie Osborne)
Tofino expected to wait until New Year to elect new mayor after Josie Osborne wins provincial seat

Josie Osborne is the West Coast’s new MLA and that means Tofino needs a new mayor.

Josie Osborne took this selfie outside of the polling station at the Friendship Centre on Oct. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BC VOTES 2020: NDP Josie Osborne declared the winner in Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

Follow along with live election results

Chantal Schwark, left with Gerri Gill and Elle Schwark, 11 months old in the pumpkin patch at Arrowvale Farm. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Final day for Arrowvale pumpkin patch is Oct. 25

Drive down to the patch and pick your own pumpkin

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor has expressed concerns about the excessive freighters parked in the Salish Sea for quite some time. (Photo submitted)
MacGregor introduces bill to address freighter anchorages along the South Coast

Concerns about the environment, noise, pollution and safety abundant

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

Harvesters participating in the extended commercial halibut season will need to land their catch in either Prince Rupert (pictured), Vancouver, or Port Hardy by Dec. 14. (File photo)
B.C.’s commercial halibut season extended three weeks

COVID-19 market disruptions at the root of DFO’s decision

Campbell River's new hospital, July 2018
Nurse diverts opiates and falsifies records at Campbell River Hospital

Nurse facing disciplinary action for moving opiates out of the hospital

Most Read