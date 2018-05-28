Choosing a local, full-service building supply store with everything you need for your home renovation or building project will save you time and help you get the job done right.

Planning a home renovation or project? Here’s 5 reasons to visit your local experts first

Find service, selection and know-how, at home in Port Alberni

A home renovation or project is typically filled with decisions: What design do you like? What products should you choose? What tools will you need?

With so many options – and a wealth of information out there, some good, some less so – how do you narrow down the right choices, without wasting time and money?

Talk to your local experts.

  1. Save time: Choosing a local, full-service building supply store with everything you need for your home renovation or building projects will save you time and the frustration of driving from place to place. From lumber to kitchen cabinets, it’s all here, whether you’re a homeowner or a contractor, says Brent Wilson, general manager at Port Alberni’s Beaver Creek Home Center. Contractor services, including options like rooftop delivery, will get the pros back to the job site quickly, and everyone benefits from efficient in-store service. “We have the technical tools, equipment and computer support to get customers in and out very quickly, once they have the information they need,” he notes.
  2. Have confidence in supporting local: As a family-owned and operated business in the Alberni Valley for more than 35 years, Beaver Creek Home Center – part of the See Group of Companies – offers the local expertise customers need, whether you’re taking on your first project, or your hundredth. Associates not only know their products – many in-house experts have been with the store for many years, Wilson notes – but they also know the area, meaning they’ll advise you on the right products for your unique project. “We are a full-service centre and we treat out customers like guests – that’s something we emphasize daily.”
  3. Exceptional Selection: Just because a building centre is local, doesn’t mean it’s lacking selection. In fact, Beaver Creek Home Center is part of the Timber Mart buying group, one of the largest in Canada, meaning they have access to a wide variety of products at competitive pricing, Wilson explains. What will you find in store? Lumber, windows, doors – including a door pre-hanging shop – paints and stains, plumbing, electrical, tools, flooring, kitchens cabinets and counters, remote control hobby store within the store, and more.
  4. Find the right tools for the job: No project is successful without the right tools. Choose from quality lines like Bosch, Makita, Irwin and others. And when your existing tools just need a tune-up, they can do that too, offering power tool repair and a sharpening service.
  5. Your vision, their design: If a new kitchen or bathroom is in your plans, the Home Center kitchen design associates can help make your dream a reality. With an in-store kitchen design team to walk you through the design process, choose everything from flooring and cabinets to your lighting and backsplash tile – all on-site!

***

Beaver Creek Home Center is open daily to serve you at 4643 Gertrude St.

 

Find lots in store at the Beaver Creek Home Center!

Comments are closed

Previous story
You gotta see this! Transformed Kingsway Pub opens the doors on new look and feel

Just Posted

10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue… Continue reading

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

Retired NHL referee Rob Shick heads to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Shick got his first licks at refereeing in small Port Alberni rink

Vancouver Island wife brings husband back to life with CPR, thanks to 911 dispatcher

‘The only reason he was alive was that 10 minutes of CPR before paramedics got there’

Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni hopes to ‘raise the reds’

Lily Diotte of Swale Rock Cafe is fundraising to replace the theatre’s red curtains

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

Baby bear rescued near Tofino after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

Missing Vancouver Island men last seen in Ucluelet

“We are extremely worried.”

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

Most Read

  • Planning a home renovation or project? Here’s 5 reasons to visit your local experts first

    Find service, selection and know-how, at home in Port Alberni