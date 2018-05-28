Planning a home renovation or project? Here’s 5 reasons to visit your local experts first

A home renovation or project is typically filled with decisions: What design do you like? What products should you choose? What tools will you need?

With so many options – and a wealth of information out there, some good, some less so – how do you narrow down the right choices, without wasting time and money?

Talk to your local experts.

Save time: Choosing a local, full-service building supply store with everything you need for your home renovation or building projects will save you time and the frustration of driving from place to place. From lumber to kitchen cabinets, it’s all here, whether you’re a homeowner or a contractor, says Brent Wilson, general manager at Port Alberni’s Beaver Creek Home Center. Contractor services, including options like rooftop delivery, will get the pros back to the job site quickly, and everyone benefits from efficient in-store service. “We have the technical tools, equipment and computer support to get customers in and out very quickly, once they have the information they need,” he notes. Have confidence in supporting local: As a family-owned and operated business in the Alberni Valley for more than 35 years, Beaver Creek Home Center – part of the See Group of Companies – offers the local expertise customers need, whether you’re taking on your first project, or your hundredth. Associates not only know their products – many in-house experts have been with the store for many years, Wilson notes – but they also know the area, meaning they’ll advise you on the right products for your unique project. “We are a full-service centre and we treat out customers like guests – that’s something we emphasize daily.” Exceptional Selection: Just because a building centre is local, doesn’t mean it’s lacking selection. In fact, Beaver Creek Home Center is part of the Timber Mart buying group, one of the largest in Canada, meaning they have access to a wide variety of products at competitive pricing, Wilson explains. What will you find in store? Lumber, windows, doors – including a door pre-hanging shop – paints and stains, plumbing, electrical, tools, flooring, kitchens cabinets and counters, remote control hobby store within the store, and more. Find the right tools for the job: No project is successful without the right tools. Choose from quality lines like Bosch, Makita, Irwin and others. And when your existing tools just need a tune-up, they can do that too, offering power tool repair and a sharpening service. Your vision, their design: If a new kitchen or bathroom is in your plans, the Home Center kitchen design associates can help make your dream a reality. With an in-store kitchen design team to walk you through the design process, choose everything from flooring and cabinets to your lighting and backsplash tile – all on-site!

Beaver Creek Home Center is open daily to serve you at 4643 Gertrude St.