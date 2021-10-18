Port Alberni has lots to celebrate when it comes to waste reduction

Last month the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launched the Sort’nGo Organics collection service in Port Alberni to help reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill. Now, five weeks into the new waste collection service for all single-family residences in the City, there’s good news to report!

To date, more than 150 tonnes of organic (compostable) waste have been diverted from the landfill. This is the equivalent to a blue whale, the largest animal ever known to have lived on Earth!

Many benefits are being created through the appropriate diversion of our waste: The lifespan of the landfill is increasing, greenhouse gas emissions are being reduced, Port Alberni residents are reducing their waste-per-person amounts closer to provincial targets, and so much more! The co-benefits of this program are already evident, so let’s keep up the great work to ensure the continued success of this program.

Win a free year of solid waste collection!

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and the City have launched a Sort’nGo contest, giving residents a chance to win a free year of solid waste collection. To enter, simply play the sorting game on the Sort’nGo app (or the desktop version at acrd.recycle.game) between Oct. 15 and Dec. 15. Once you complete Levels 1 to 5, print or save the completion certificate and send to the ACRD office, either by email at sortngo@acrd.bc.ca, or mail/drop off to the ACRD office (3008 5th Ave. Port Alberni, BC, V9Y2E3). The winner will received a free year of solid-waste collection, valued at $180 (based on standard 120L cart sizes).

Learn more about sorting for organics

A low contamination of the organics stream is important to ensure costs stay low and that the compost being produced is of high quality. The key things to remember when diverting waste through your organics carts are:

No plastics of any kind, including compostable and biodegradable bags (depot for plastic bags, garbage for compostable bags)

Remove the little plastic stickers off your produce (garbage)

Any branches being put into your cart should be no longer than two feet in length and two inches in diameter

No invasive weeds (garbage)

No pet waste (garbage)

Keurig coffee pods (garbage)

Rubber bands on produce and stickers (garbage)

Plastic ID tags from pots and planters (curbside recycling)

Juice boxes (Return-It Depot)

Cardboard in organics carts should be free of tape/plastic (tape is garbage)

If you’re unsure about an item, use the Sort’nGo app to search an item and see where it goes. If the item isn’t yet identified, it will be flagged, and the app will be appropriately updated.

Celebrate two decades of waste reduction awareness!

Canada’s 20th anniversary of celebrating Waste Reduction Week is Oct. 18 to 24. This is an excellent time to reassess how we are doing with our waste diversion, where there’s room for improvement and celebrate some of our community wins. Protecting our shared environment through evolution and innovation in waste reduction is key and Port Alberni has had some impressive measurable diversion rates the past six weeks.

Stay in the Know with Sort’nGo!

Visit letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. Questions about sorting? Download the free Sort’nGo app from your mobile app store for Android and Apple phones. You can also check out the Facebook Page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education” at facebook.com/ACRD.recycles for weekly tips and updates for the Valley. If you’re a community group or a local business, contact the ACRD to arrange for an educational presentation for the upcoming service.

