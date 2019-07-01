Rockin’ the ribs in Port Alberni!

The Codfather Smokehouse gives you easy and delicious main course options for one or a dozen

Dale Leier of The Codfather Smokehouse shows off some of their mouth-watering ribs at the recent King Edward Rib-Cooking Contest. They won for best ribs and placed second for best sauce. Photo by Elena Rardon

It’s barbecue season and you’re having people over for a weekend feast. But your busy schedule isn’t allowing you to marinate those ribs in time, so what do you do?

Why not connect with the winner of the best ribs award at the annual King Edward Rib-Cooking Contest?

Dale Leier, who operates The Codfather Smokehouse on the waterfront near Harbour Quay, was recognized for his company’s mouth-watering, fall-off-the-bone ribs. Delicious and ready to heat up and serve, they’re giving Port Alberni foodies and barbecue fans even more reason to stop by the Quay.

“We acquired a commercial rotisserie smoker a short while ago that allows us to do real Texas-style barbecue, slow-smoking meats like brisket, ribs and chicken,” Leier says. “From people’s reactions, we know we’re on the right track.”

Here’s a taste of what’s happening down at the Smokehouse:

Authentic woods make the difference – Three types of wood are associated with Texas-style flavours: pecan, mesquite and hickory. The Codfather uses all three to help give you the most authentic products possible. Many flavour combinations available – Lately, Leier and his staff are smoking pork ribs, baby back and spareribs, and chicken wings. “We can change up the types of rub and the sauces along with the wood to create a range of flavour profiles,” he says. That means you can find regular or hot ribs and three levels of heat on the wings, all ready to heat up and serve. Seafood hasn’t gone away – The Codfather pays homage to company founders Max and Bente Ryberg, who operated their fish market for over 25 years. While the seafood industry is changing, you can still find many of your favourite items at The Codfather, from smoked salmon, oysters and mussels, to fresh fish and shellfish. Have you tried their famous salmeroni, a truly West Coast snack made with salmon? Friday is every day – In the beginning, Codfather planned to test the waters by offering up wings on Wednesdays and ribs on Fridays. The success has been so great they are offering wings and ribs everyday from Monday to Saturday.

Popular pub food?

With smoked meats and seafood selling like gangbusters, Leier is looking at expanding into local pubs and restaurants, especially those whose kitchen shuts down before closing time. With their heat-up only requirements, these food items could be ready to serve quickly using a convection oven.

If you haven’t yet tried these delicious barbecue-style meats and other products, drop by The Codfather Smokehouse on the Argyle Pier dock and pick up some to take home. In the spirit of The Codfather, “It’s a meal you can’t refuse.”