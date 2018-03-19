Save big for your home as local retailer marks anniversary milestone

Everything you need for inside out at March 24 celebration

The Pacific West Home Solutions team invites you to Join them in their first anniversary celebrations Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

When Pacific West Home Solutions opened its doors, the goal was to provide Alberni Valley residents with a locally grown solution for quality appliances, flooring and home renovation needs.

Today, a year later, they’ve achieve that and more.

“Every day we just keep getting busier and busier,” says sales manager Cory Beecroft, who along with the rest of the team, lives right here in the Valley.

“There’s no need to drive all over the city, or over to Nanaimo, you can find it all here and with competitive pricing,” Beecroft says. “We’re here to help.”

Everything in one place: In partnering with United Flooring, Pacific West provides a wealth of resources for your home, all in one place – good news for all those undertaking new builds and renovations! From cabinets and counters to appliances and flooring, you’ll find it here.

Be floored with the savings! Just for the big anniversary, save 50 per cent off all area rugs and 60 per cent off all in-store carpets! And if the time is right for a new mattress, save an amazing 60 per cent on a Kingsdown queen. Financing options are also available.

The brands you can trust: Whether you’re undertaking a full renovation or just updating your existing appliances, refrigerators, clothes washers and other essentials are an investment. You want them to serve your practical needs, but also look great and be built to last. Today’s most sought-after features from trusted names like Whirlpool and KitchenAid offer just those solutions. Coming up, Jenn-Air will also be added to the line-up.

Service with a smile: When your new appliances do need a helping hand, you’ll soon be able to make a single call – right to Pacific West Home Solutions. The team is welcoming a service technician, meaning they can also service everything they sell!

Get ready for patio season: Traeger barbecues. We might not need to say more, but we will, because these are the go-to choice for serious grillers. Enjoy a clean flame produced by wood pellets for high-heat grilling or go low and slow for a flavourful, tender smokehouse treatment. Better yet, find all the accessories, rubs, sauces and more right at Pacific West!

Pacific West Home Solutions offers great deals on quality appliances, mattresses, custom cabinetry, barbecues and outdoor furniture and more. Find them at 3540 3rd Ave., Port Alberni.