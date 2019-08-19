Chances RimRock Gaming Centre in Port Alberni is opening a family-friendly multi-purpose venue. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Sensational new RimRock space welcomes Port Alberni party planners

Renovations welcome all ages for special events in the private dining room

You know Chances RimRock Gaming Centre as the place to enjoy the bright lights of the slot machines or a delicious meal at its Cypress Restaurant and Lounge, but with major renovations complete, Chances has also become the Alberni Valley’s premier event destination.

And that’s something that’s good for the whole community!

Owned and operated by the not-for-profit Alberni Valley Gaming Association for 12 years, proceeds from the Gaming Centre are returned to the community. Association members represent not-for-profit organizations that enhance public safety, provide stewardship for the beautiful environment we live in and enrich the Valley with programs focused on human and social services, sport, arts and culture.

“We are driven by the people of Port Alberni, for the people of Port Alberni,” says general manager Vishal Dewli.

The spectacular 28,000-square-foot setting showcases the beauty of the West Coast in an unexpected indoor environment. From the towering 1,500-year-old cedar trees to the massive Douglas firs, the design incorporates every species from the coastal rainforest.

Beyond RimRock’s 99 slot machines, virtual Blackjack table with seating for five, and Loon Lake Bingo, at its heart is the Cypress Restaurant and Lounge, with its impressive fireplace flanked by two 500-year-old yellow cedars. Relax in the comfortable lounge, or enjoy a delectable meal in the more intimate setting of the Cypress Dining Room, with its celebrated seasonal menu and talented team of chefs that have made this the Valley’s favourite steak house.

There’s a reason RimRock is known as the indoor social playground of Port Alberni!

Premier destination for your special event

With this inspired setting and numerous amenities, RimRock has been a natural choice for weddings, holiday parties and other special events since 2007.

Today, with its recent renovations adding a 230-seat private room – and licensing now welcoming children and youth for events in the private dining room – Chances RimRock Gaming Centre is the Valley’s premier event destination, Dewli notes. (The centre is also working on adding a family section to the regular dining room as well, he adds.)

With catering provided by the Cypress kitchen, and the team’s well-established event planning services, you know your special event will yield special memories for years to come.

Located at 4890 Cherry Creek Rd., the centre welcomes guests from Sunday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday until midnight. For event bookings, call 250-724-7629 during restaurant hours or email info@thecypress.ca. Learn more at chances-rimrock.ca

 

Chances RimRock Gaming Centre general manager Vishal Dewli, standing, joins Alberni Valley Gaming Association board members George Smith, from left, Joan Hall, Brent Ronning, Anna Berry and Ellen Frood to celebrate the opening of Chances’ new family-friendly multi-purpose venue. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Staff at Chances RimRock in Port Alberni set up the new multi-purpose room for a wedding – the first booked since the room was renovated into a family-friendly area of the Gaming Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

