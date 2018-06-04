Showcase your talents at the fair!

What’s your special talent? Pies and preserves? Woodworking or growing beautiful blooms? Maybe it’s building innovative Lego creations of your own design.

One thing’s for sure, no matter what your hobby, there’s likely a place to showcase it at the Alberni District Fall Fair.

The 73rd annual fair fills the fairgrounds Sept. 6 to 9 with all manner of agricultural and community-focused events. “Since 1946 when the focus was more on agriculture, today there’s so much for families to experience,” says the fair’s Ann Siddall.

The fair’s Junior Board made up of 13- to 18-year-olds settled on this year’s theme, “Farming Galore and a Whole Lot More,” which will be reflected throughout the event.

One of the easiest ways to get involved directly is through exhibiting. In addition to the horse and livestock competitions, categories cover everything from baking, quilting and scrapbooking and to woodworking, gardening and yes, Lego! Or how about the Easy-Bake Oven for the young bakers or Duct Tape Challenge?

“It’s a prime opportunity for people to show what they’ve done and celebrate their achievements,” says Siddall, pointing out the many categories open to children and young people as well as adults. “We receive lots of entries across all categories and we’re really promoting it at the schools and community groups as well.”

New categories are always under consideration, so it’s a good idea to look through this year’s prize book to see what’s new, Siddall says.

The fair also hosts three special feature categories, sponsored by the BC Fairs Association: paper Pinwheels, for youth 12 years and younger; sewn placemats, open to all ages; and a set of four photos representing the theme “Four Seasons on the Farm,” also open to all ages.

It pays to enter early!

Registration is underway for this year’s exhibitors and there’s even an early bird contest! Enter by Aug. 27, and you could be eligible to win $100! Drop off your entries to the fair office, email to albernifair@shaw.ca or fax to: 250-723-9391.

Find this year’s prize book online or pick it up in person at:

• Kismet Quilts

• PI Financial

• Echo Centre

• Shar Kare

• Beaver Creek Market

See you at the fair!

***

A community-wide event expected to draw close to 20,000 over the four days, the Alberni District Fall Fair is organized by a team of volunteers of all ages. All proceeds from the fair are reinvested to create a bigger and better event next year. Continued community feedback is always welcome.