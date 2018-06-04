The 73rd annual Alberni District Fall Fair fills the fairgrounds Sept. 6 to 9.

Showcase your talents at the fair!

From Lego to livestock, entry options feature ‘farming galore and a whole lot more’

What’s your special talent? Pies and preserves? Woodworking or growing beautiful blooms? Maybe it’s building innovative Lego creations of your own design.

One thing’s for sure, no matter what your hobby, there’s likely a place to showcase it at the Alberni District Fall Fair.

The 73rd annual fair fills the fairgrounds Sept. 6 to 9 with all manner of agricultural and community-focused events. “Since 1946 when the focus was more on agriculture, today there’s so much for families to experience,” says the fair’s Ann Siddall.

The fair’s Junior Board made up of 13- to 18-year-olds settled on this year’s theme, “Farming Galore and a Whole Lot More,” which will be reflected throughout the event.

One of the easiest ways to get involved directly is through exhibiting. In addition to the horse and livestock competitions, categories cover everything from baking, quilting and scrapbooking and to woodworking, gardening and yes, Lego! Or how about the Easy-Bake Oven for the young bakers or Duct Tape Challenge?

“It’s a prime opportunity for people to show what they’ve done and celebrate their achievements,” says Siddall, pointing out the many categories open to children and young people as well as adults. “We receive lots of entries across all categories and we’re really promoting it at the schools and community groups as well.”

New categories are always under consideration, so it’s a good idea to look through this year’s prize book to see what’s new, Siddall says.

The fair also hosts three special feature categories, sponsored by the BC Fairs Association: paper Pinwheels, for youth 12 years and younger; sewn placemats, open to all ages; and a set of four photos representing the theme “Four Seasons on the Farm,” also open to all ages.

It pays to enter early!

Registration is underway for this year’s exhibitors and there’s even an early bird contest! Enter by Aug. 27, and you could be eligible to win $100! Drop off your entries to the fair office, email to albernifair@shaw.ca or fax to: 250-723-9391.

Find this year’s prize book online or pick it up in person at:

Kismet Quilts

PI Financial

Echo Centre

Shar Kare

Beaver Creek Market

See you at the fair!

***

A community-wide event expected to draw close to 20,000 over the four days, the Alberni District Fall Fair is organized by a team of volunteers of all ages. All proceeds from the fair are reinvested to create a bigger and better event next year. Continued community feedback is always welcome.

 

Quilt displays are among the highlights of the Alberni District Fall Fair.

Comments are closed

Previous story
You gotta see this! Transformed Kingsway Pub opens the doors on new look and feel

Just Posted

Pipeline protest at Harbour Quay on Monday

Port Alberni man says ‘it’s important to make our voices heard’

Coulson Aviation cleared for night vision firefighting

Alberni Valley company scores an aerial firefighting first—in Australia

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Bike to Work Week wraps in Port Alberni with a parade

Cyclists are invited to join up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 for a ride to Harbour Quay

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan

Air ambulance landed at a nearby sports field during a flag football game

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Most Read

  • Showcase your talents at the fair!

    From Lego to livestock, entry options feature ‘farming galore and a whole lot more’