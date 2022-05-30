Summer fun is here! Port Alberni’s Parks Recreation Heritage shares expanded program line-up

From summer camps and sailing to trail riding and fitness classes, it’s time to get busy!

Summer is almost here and in beautiful Port Alberni and that means it’s time to get active and busy … and have a little fun!

That should be breeze with the Parks, Recreation & Heritage expanded summer services and programs, says Recreation Services Manager Shawn Bourgoin, inviting the community back to their facilities – inside and out.

The City’s Parks Recreation & Heritage teams have been working hard to design a wide array of new and exciting programs for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re visiting the Echo Centre, the Echo Aquatic Centre & Fitness Studio, the Alberni Valley Museum or the Alberni Valley Multiplex, and whether you’re a child, youth or adult, they’re sure to have something that will interest you.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve attempted to offer as much as we can in the way of programs, but it’s been limited due to safety concerns as well as the Provincial Health Order restrictions that have been in place,” Bourgoin says.

“We’re grateful to the community for their patience, support and understanding during these challenging times. We are excited to be back in the full swing of things, and we look forward to seeing more residents at our facilities as they become more comfortable with attending!”

Port Alberni Parks Recreation Heritage are excited to bring you this summer’s mountain biking programs.

One program they’re excited to highlight this summer is their re-organized Alberni Trail Riding Program, where kids and youth can explore various trail systems and networks around the Valley on their mountain bikes. Riders can register for either the novice category for ages 7 to twelve, or intermediate for ages 9 to sixteen. Trail Riding Camps run Monday to Friday 9:00am-4:00pm and will include learning a variety of skills and drills, trail riding, sports and team building activities

“We’re also aware of the huge demand for child care right now,” Bourgoin says. “Our summer camps are a great option for parents, with camps scheduled to run Monday to Friday 9:00am-4:00pm with free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m. and late pick-up until 4:30 p.m.”

They’ve also partnered with BC Sailing once again to bring you four weeks of the Mobile Optimist Sailing School, held throughout August, where kids 6 to fourteen can learn the basics of sailing on the beautiful and warm Sproat Lake!

For adults looking to get fit this summer, the PR&H Department has plenty of programs to choose from, including outdoor fitness classes, boot camp, and morning kickstart, plus hiking clubs for those wanting to explore our trails with a hiking guide.

Whether you’re interested in their advanced leadership programs geared towards training to be a Lifesaver or Lifeguard, swim lessons, soccer camps or even the exciting Sunshine Club programs for those 50+, City of Port Alberni Parks Recreation & Heritage Department has something for everyone!

And because they believe income should not be a barrier to accessing recreation programs, the department also offers the HEART subsidy program. Benefits include 75 per cent off subsidized programs and memberships up to $225 each year, plus 52 drop-in visits to swimming or skating, and children younger than 14 receive unlimited free admission to public rollerblading sessions at Glenwood Centre.

Plan your summer of fun and register online. You can also stay up-to-date on Facebook and Instagram.