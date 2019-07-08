Summer driving can be hard on your vehicle, even more so if you’re towing a boat or RV, but a pre-trip inspection can highlight potential problems before you hit the road, says George Pelland, service manager at Port Alberni Canadian Tire.

Summer roadtrip? Savvy solutions to avoid the tow truck and save gas!

Alberni mechanic shares what you need to know to keep your wheels on the road

How important is your vehicle to your summer plans?

Whether you’re heading south for a Victoria vacation or hitching up the boat and hitting the road to Bamfield, if an unplanned – and potentially expensive – stop on the side of the road isn’t on your wishlist, your first stop should be your neighbourhood mechanic.

And if they can boost your fuel savings too, even better!

Summer-savvy driving starts here

Summer driving can be hard on your vehicle, even more so if you’re towing a boat or RV, explains George Pelland, service manager at the Port Alberni Canadian Tire. Add the risk of breaking down on a quiet Island road without cell service, plus towing fees and the time taken away from your otherwise well-planned trip, and a burst hose or broken belt can create challenges much bigger than a holiday hiccup.

“The last place you want to spend part of your vacation is the side of the road, hoping someone will come along to take you to town – or the closest area with cell service,” Pelland says. “In some cases, it can completely ruin the vacation.

A pre-vacation vehicle inspection can help keep your plans on track, highlighting potential problems showing up since your last tune-up.

“We’ll look at common problem areas, such as belts and hoses, brakes, fluids, like coolant and washer fluid, and tires. We’ll also pull off the wheels to have a look at the brakes and look for any other potential problems before you hit the road,” Pelland says.

Don’t forget your trailer or RV

Your vehicle isn’t the only set of “wheels” needing a pre-roadtrip once-over.

“If you have a trailer or RV, that really needs to be included in the inspection – a broken axle or overheated bearings can create big problems,” Pelland says.

Don’t forget gas savings

A properly tuned vehicle will also cut your gas costs – saving you more for the holiday experiences you WANT to enjoy. Regular oil and air filter changes, and properly inflated tires, for example, will ensure your vehicle isn’t working harder than it has to to get you where you want to go!

Service – and a Canada-wide warranty – you can count on

With technicians welcoming drivers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, Port Alberni Canadian Tire will ensure your vehicle gets the warranty-approved servicing it needs.

Premium-quality parts are backed by technical know-how, with Pelland’s team boasting years of Red Seal-certified experience.

For even greater peace of mind, travellers driving cross-Island or cross-country know that work undertaken at any Canadian Tire is under warranty from coast to coast. And those new tires? Enjoy Canadian Tire’s five-year Tire Care Guarantee!

To book your summer vehicle inspection, stop by at 3550 Johnston Rd. (Highway 4) , or call the service department at 250-720-0085.

