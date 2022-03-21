Sustainable, affordable master planned community coming to Port Alberni

Popular trails will be preserved, while providing much-needed housing to the Valley

With a shortage of homes across the province and surging demand right here in Port Alberni, Pacific Mayfair Estates couldn’t come at a better time.

Situated on 73 acres of spectacular property on upper Burde Street, sustainably built Pacific Mayfair Estates will bring a mixture of single family detached homes, town homes, duplexes and apartments to the Alberni Valley.

The community is currently seeking final approval from the city, and will present a new master plan soon. While the finer details are still being ironed out, developers say environmental sustainability is key to the design. The beloved Log Train Trail will be maintained and upgraded with new trees planted. Two ponds on the property will also be preserved, with trails and community gardens for the public to enjoy. The land immediately surrounding each of the ponds will be preserved as park land to protect the plants and animals living naturally in the area.

Affordable, sustainable housing for Port Alberni

Incorporating low-rise apartments and town homes provides opportunities for first-time home owners, downsizers and families to find affordable homes. The higher density also means more green space will be preserved and available for the community to gather.

Retail at Pacific Mayfair Estates will be very limited. Some commercial space will be available to serve community residents, but the purpose of the development is to provide homes, not expand commercial opportunities.

Pacific Mayfair Estates will offer a mixture of homes to meet the diverse needs of Port Alberni:

Single family detached homes. Purchase a move-in-ready home, or purchase a lot and build your own home!

Town homes.

Duplexes.

Apartments.

The master planned community will offer a mix of homes and green space at the top of Burde Street, in an undeveloped area that stretches from Burde to behind West Coast General Hospital.

Learn more about Pacific Mayfair Estates at pacificmayfair.com. To reach out for more information, call 250-720-5734, email info@pacificmayfair.com or click here.

