Take the ‘Trail Test Drive’ at new appliance showroom in Nanaimo

Dreaming of a dishwasher that accommodates your large glassware? A laundry machine that fits your favourite overstuffed comforter? At the new Trail Appliances Nanaimo Showroom, you can size up your next purchase in person.

The new 12,000-square-foot interactive showroom, which opened Dec. 2 at Metral Drive and Enterprise Way, features nine display kitchens and hundreds of appliances from 50 major brands, like Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, Maytag, Frigidaire, and more!

Take the Trail Test Drive

Trail Appliances is proud to offer the Trail Test Drive, which means you can touch the controls of the appliances on display in the showroom, explore their settings and hear them working before you make a decision on your purchase.

Displays also include products you can use to test fit – like towels in laundry machines or dishes and cookware in dishwashers! Or, you can bring in your own belongings from home.

“Some people bring special bakeware or wine glasses,” says Store Manager Justin Singh.

Any appliance questions?

The Trail Appliances experts have you covered. All of their product experts attend “Trail University,” an eight to 12-week training program about all things related to appliances.

Singh attended the training himself, and learned things that surprised him even after seven years in the industry.

“I used to think front load compact laundry machines were made to fit tight spaces,” Singh said. “But now I know compact machines with European heritage are also often extremely energy efficient and designed with textile preservation in mind.”

Singh added that he and his team — 80 per cent of whom are local to Nanaimo — look forward to welcoming residents to the new showroom.

“It’s a gorgeous showroom — definitely a sight to see,” he said. “Whether you’re replacing an appliance or looking to build your dream kitchen, our goal is to ensure you have the best experience possible.”

Trail on sale

Visit the new showroom at 6334 Metral Dr. for special in-store offers. Plus, to celebrate, there is an exclusive promotion for the Nanaimo location only — a free 1-year extended product protection plan on all qualifying purchases.

Family-owned and operated since 1974, Trail Appliances is B.C.’s largest independent appliance retailer with 11 stores and over 550 employees across the province. Trail sets itself apart from the competition by offering consumers an unmatched level of customer service, expert advice and product selection. In addition to its network of retail showrooms, Trail also operates a market-leading builder division that supplies appliances to some of B.C.’s largest real estate developers.

Thanks to the dedication and commitment of its team, Trail is regularly the recipient of consumer and industry awards – including the Consumer Choice Award, which it has won every year since 2003.

To learn more, visit www.trailappliances.com/nanaimo.

 

Trail Appliances Store Manager Justin Singh looks forward to welcoming residents to the new Nanaimo Showroom.

