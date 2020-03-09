Teaming up with technology to take a health snapshot

Secluded Wellness Centre holistic health practitioner Naomi Nicholson works with clients on health readings, using technology that provides information about four core systems in the body.

When it comes to physical feelings, it can sometimes be difficult to verbalize a pain or condition that comes and goes.

But that doesn’t mean the underlying cause has gone away, says Naomi Nicholson of Secluded Wellness Centre in Port Alberni. During her clients’ customized health treatments, such as massage, they sometimes tell her about other problems they’re experiencing now or have done in past.

That opens the door to another line of questioning, and possibly a health consultation, Naomi says.

“I use the phrase, ‘what you are currently experiencing,’ because I’m not able to diagnose a person,” she says. “With technology advancements, the software can identify the root causes that are bringing on your body’s current condition. From there I can provide a step-by-step approach to change your habits as a way to help reduce your current symptoms.”

So how does that work?

Naomi uses a Zyto Compass scanner to test four core systems critical to maintaining health: detoxification, gastrointestinal, hormonal/endocrine and immune systems. The software, triggered with the use of a hand cradle sensor worn for seven minutes by the client, creates a report identifying areas where these systems may be under stress. This set of readings also identifies supplements that may help bring one’s systems into balance.

“I consider myself a ‘root cause identifier,’ rather than a ‘symptom diagnoser,’ which is what your doctor is for,” Naomi says. “I tell people that their lifestyle got them to where they are now, whether it’s being habitually worried about things, their diet or other habits.”

Scanner operates similarly to a lie detector

Other holistic health practitioners are beginning to use these types of technologies, Naomi says, including chiropractors. “The Zyto Compass is the same technology used in a lie detector test. Through your hand and the skin, it picks up energy changes, your heartbeat, those kinds of things.”

In tandem with the health readings, Naomi takes a snapshot of your eye, which relates to genetic strengths and weaknesses.

Trying not to overwhelm you

While the Zyto Compass report may list off six or seven different supplements that could positively affect your symptoms, Naomi tries to limit her recommendations to two or three at most. “Everyone has a budget, but not only that, you don’t always know what’s working and people may feel obligated to purchase more than what they feel comfortable with.”

Without some advice and information to know where to start, it’s easy for people to get lost in a health food store, she adds. “There’s so many products and blends that you don’t know what to buy.” Health readings provide specific supplement suggestions that will support your body to heal itself.

