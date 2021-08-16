The goals of Alberni’s 3-stream waste collection

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) and City of Port Alberni are launching a new three-stream roadside collection service the week of Sept. 13. This service will mark a significant positive change for the community with many co-benefits. Want to know why this is important? Here’s a reminder:

Increase our waste diversion rate from 20 to 50 per cent – A waste composition study conducted at the landfill in the summer of 2019 showed some startling examples of the underutilization of our recycling facilities and the amount of organic household waste. On average, 30 per cent of what was found in household garbage was organics and an additional 25 per cent was recyclable material.

Reduce waste per person to 400kg per year – Currently, the average person in the Alberni Valley generates 589kg/person/year. The province has set a target of 350kg/person/year.

Extending the life of the landfill – Landfill space is limited and should only be used for materials that cannot be reused or recycled. Food waste contributes 30 to 50 per cent of waste sent to the landfill and uses up a lot of precious landfill space, which is finite. Once residents of the Alberni Valley take part in diverting organics from the landfill using the roadside collection program, we can extend its lifespan by an additional 35 years.

Reduce the production of methane gas – In the landfill, organic waste is buried under layers of other waste, restricting access to oxygen, it cannot decompose properly. This creates methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and other harmful environmental issues. Without reducing the amount of methane gas, the ACRD will need to invest in costly gas-capture systems to meet current operational standards.

Timeline

The new organics and recycling carts, along with a kitchen buddy and welcome package will be distributed to single-family residences the end of August and beginning of September. The three-stream collection service will begin Sept. 13.

Opportunities to learn more

Events are coming up this week for residents to learn more about the new organics collection service launching in the City of Port Alberni in September. To learn more and register for the Zoom event please visit: letsconnectacrd.ca/organics.

Online (ZOOM) Sort’nGo Info Session – Wednesday, Aug. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. *Pre-registration is required. Click on the link to save your seat: https://portalberni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclfuqpqDoiHtHgm5UZJBVkte2g9z5595Td

Sort’nGo Pop Up Booth – Canadian Tire parking Lot, Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where can I find more information?

Visit letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions.

Questions about sorting? Download the free Sort’nGo app from your mobile app store for Android and Apple phones. You can also check out the “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education” Facebook page at facebook.com/ACRD.recycles, with weekly tips and updates for the valley.

If you’re a community group or a local business, you can also contact the ACRD to arrange for an educational presentation for the coming service.

