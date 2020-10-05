If wishes are not recorded in a person’s Will, gifts to beneficiaries and charities may not be fulfilled, explains Joyce Lee, a tax planning lawyer and passionate supporter of BC Children’s Hospital. Further, if a donation is not contained in the Will, the charity cannot issue a charitable tax receipt.

The Power of Your Will

A gift in your Will shows remarkable foresight for your community

Did you know that a legacy gift in your Will can extend your values far into the future? What if you can help lead progress in pediatric health for generations of kids across BC?

A gift in your Will shows remarkable foresight for your community, and at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, we like to recognize legacy donors in a special way – as members of our Legacy Circle. It is an amazing group of individuals like you whose generosity is creating new possibilities for the future of care for our kids.

As an important member, we would ensure you have opportunities to learn about cutting-edge research, hear from families transformed by your generosity, and learn tax and estate planning tips. Most importantly, it allows us to express our gratitude for your gift.

To help you plan your legacy through a gift in your Will, we are sharing an interview with Joyce Lee Q.C., a tax planning lawyer and long-time member of our Chinese-Canadian Planned Gift Committee.

Q&A with our Tax Planning Lawyer

Joyce is a partner at Deloitte Legal Canada LLP, wife and mother to two teenage daughters, and is passionate about BC Children’s.

Q: Why create a Will? What does it avoid?

A: A Will avoids additional time, expense and confusion to family members when they have to decide who will take responsibility for the administration of the estate. Otherwise, the administrator needs to do the extra step of getting consensus from family members and applying to the Court for approval to act.

Q: Why is it important to create a Will when you are healthy?

A: An estate plan will evolve with changes in a person’s life and often takes time and a clear mind to settle. It is best not to leave the planning until a critical event has occurred. We cannot predict health and capacity issues, which can arise unexpectedly.

Q: Are there other documents that would be helpful to have crafted at the same time?

A: Powers of attorney and representation agreements should be discussed at the same time as a Will. These cover financial and health situations, and more.

Q: Why should you not leave everything to one person and trust them to distribute your estate using instructions NOT in the Will?

A: If one’s wishes are not recorded in their Will, there is no accountability to the rightful beneficiaries, leaving a high risk that gifts to beneficiaries and charities will not be fulfilled. And, if a donation is not contained in the Will, the charity cannot issue a charitable tax receipt.

Update your Will at different stages of life – so that nothing, and no one, is missed.

How have your assets and circumstances changed? Consider updating your Will and including a gift to your favourite charity, ensuring your values continue forward. Avoid confusion by listing the charity’s legal name and CRA registration number.

Estate planningFamiliesHealth and wellness

Previous story
3rd Avenue Recycling Depot to reopen Oct. 1

Just Posted

BC VOTES 2020: Evan Jolicoeur sees a Green future in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Evan Jolicoeur is running as a BC Green Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Independent candidate Graham Hughes wants change in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Graham Hughes is running as an Independent in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Rob Clarke wants freedom for Mid Island-Pacific Rim region

Rob Clarke is a BC Libertarian Party candidate for the 2020 provincial election

COVID-19 case confirmed at Alberni District Secondary School

The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22

Alberni Valley Museum re-opens with new exhibit on Chief Dan George

New COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read