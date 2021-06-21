Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

There’s fun to be had in Nanaimo, the city by the sea

As the weather continues to warm up, there are unforgettable adventures to be had right here at home – in Nanaimo. Amid forests, ocean, charming boutiques, delicious local cuisine, history, culture, art, and much more is a sense of community that welcomes everyone that visits!

History, art, and culture live here

History lovers can take a self-guided tour of Nanaimo’s historic buildings using the OnThisSpot app, taking in the architecture of this once coal-mining town and harbour city. The Nanaimo Museum also offers self-guided tours so you can fully immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Art Gallery always has a captivating exhibition on the go, and you can join an Art Lab to learn more about art and art appreciation.

Enjoy the food of the Harbour City

The burgers at Top Notch Burgers on Church Street have received the title of Nanaimo’s best burger. New York Style Pizza and Pasta is a delicious option for a hearty meal. Pirate Chips is the go-to spot for a plate of mouthwatering fish & chips!

If you have a sweet tooth, make sure to check out A Wee Cupcakery and give their famous Nanaimo Bar Cupcake a try.

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure awaits

There is no shortage of things to do in Nanaimo; between the array of picturesque nature and the charisma of local landmarks, you’ll find yourself busy for days!

WildPlay is open for the season! The 17-acre park along the Nanaimo River is home to an array of scenery and fun – the perfect activity for the whole family.

Hiking enthusiasts will find themselves in good company with options for beginners and experienced climbers alike. For an easy 30-minute hike, walk along Harbourfront Walkway to discover the fantastic views, delicious cafes, and nautical influence of this oceanside community.

Colliery Dam Park Trail, Cable Bay Nature Trail, Mount Benson, Ammonite Falls, and The Abyss vary in difficulty from easy to moderate, so there’s something for everyone!

Cold-water snorkelling is popular among locals and visitors alike, and there are three fantastic diving outfits to choose from: Sundown Diving, Sink or Swim Scuba, and Nanaimo Dive Outfitters.

Discover the coastal city getaway…that’s not too far away!

NanaimoTourismvancouverisland

Previous story
Glass: Not accepted in curbside recycling!

Just Posted

A mantle of smoke overhangs the city of Port Alberni, indicating a thermal inversion of the sort that commonly traps harmful smoke particulate in winter. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District one step closer to burning bylaws

ACRD staff make amendments after public engagement

Aidan See played for the North Island Silvertips during the 2019-2020 season. (PHOTO COURTESY RON HAYES)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers add hometown talent to roster

Junior B hockey club signs Aidan See, Blake Power and Grayson Erickson

Alberni Valley News publisher Teresa Bird holds up two special sections that earned provincial journalism awards from the BC. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley News wins trio of provincial awards

2021 Ma Murray Awards announced

Black Press file photo
RCMP seek suspect in Vancouver Island-wide crime spree

Crimes stretched from Deep Bay to Qualicum, Ladysmith, Chemainus and Youbou

Things are looking up for Vancouver Island as zero COVID-19 cases have been reported for the first time since October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Island records zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time since October

For the first time since October, the province is reporting zero new… Continue reading

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville for the June 19, 2021 draw is a $3M winner. (Submitted photo)
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $3M purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim jackpot

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read