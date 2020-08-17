Time to rack up a little fun and fitness!

Welcome upgrades coming to Rack and Rally Social Hub

While renovations are ongoing, there’s still lots of activity happening inside Port Alberni’s Rack & Rally.

Exciting changes are underway at one of Port Alberni’s long standing recreation hubs!

New owner Becky Stafford has brought a new vision to “Rack and Rally Social Hub,” originally known as P.A. Squash, Billiards and Fitness and located at 3rd and Argyle. Despite the new name, the same community focus remains.

The Road to Port Alberni

Becky is no stranger to a challenge or hard work. Working for Canada Post, Becky delivers mail every morning in Parksville and for the past five years has owned an ice cream truck which she’s operated at the Parksville beach in the afternoons.

“I’ve wanted to own a pool hall for 15 years, and when I was visiting the Valley, this opportunity kind of fell into my lap,” Becky says.

Life’s best events often happen by chance and with the recent sale of her ice cream truck, starting this new venture has become possible. And that’s good news for Port Alberni residents, as with a new owner comes a new vision for the 13,000-square-foot space, but one with the same community feel.

Renovations are beginning with the building’s facade, but Becky has plenty of updates in mind, including adding a kitchen. While the site is currently 19+, adding food service can open up more family friendly options for the billiard hall, and let her share the game with the next generation.

“I really want to offer a place where the community can come and have fun,” she says.

New memberships will further support those efforts and are a great value. While the drop-in fee is $10, memberships begin at just $29.99 per month, giving you access to everything in the building, so with just a few visits, your membership is paid for!

And while renovations are ongoing, there’s still lots of activity happening inside:

  • Pick up a racquet – Hit the squash courts for an excellent workout that will keep you on your toes and your eye on the ball! Lessons are available for groups or singles, along with drop-in times, court bookings and a junior program starting for younger players.
  • Drop in and work out – Boasting a full fitness gym with 24-hour access for members, you’ll also find change rooms with lockers and showers.
  • Cue up some fun – With 10 tables, there’s lots of fun to be had in the billiards hall, including eight- and nine-ball play as well, plus tournaments and league play. With bar service available, the billiards room is currently 19+ but Becky hopes to be able to welcome younger players in the future.
  • Sing your heart out – For a little evening entertainment, tune up your vocal chords for Saturday night karaoke!

To learn more and book your membership today, call 250-913-0172 or 250-730-5922, and check them out on Facebook!

Hit the Rack & Rally squash courts for an excellent workout that will keep you on your toes and your eye on the ball!

Rack & Rally features a full fitness gym with 24-hour access for members, and change rooms with lockers and showers.

