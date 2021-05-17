Transitioning from blue bin to blue cart

The City’s split garbage trucks will be used for their intended purpose to pick up two different materials.

The City’s split garbage trucks will be used for their intended purpose to pick up two different materials.

With the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District introducing a three-stream collection service this summer to all residential homes in the City of Port Alberni, blue bins will be upgraded to a standardized, wheeled cart. The City’s split garbage trucks will be used for their intended purpose to pick up two different materials. This requires new carts as the garbage trucks’ mechanical arm needs to be able to pick up the recycling.

An automated collection service allows for improved service such as:

  • No weight restrictions
  • Improved worker health and safety
  • Improved neighbourhood aesthetics by keeping materials contained (no more blue bins tipping over on a windy day)!

Your recycling will be picked up every other week, alternated with garbage pickup. Recycle BC has been expanding the materials accepted in the curbside bin over the last five years. All items must be rinsed and free of residue to ensure no contamination – and they must be inside the cart – no overflow will be collected.

Port Alberni residents can now include more items than ever in their blue boxes, including items like empty aerosol cans and the caps (think air fresheners, nothing labelled hazardous), concentrated juice containers, plastic berry containers, hot and cold drink cups (no plastic straws), empty coffee pods, and plastic plant pots to name just a few. Here is a more extensive list of what is accepted in the blue recycling cart:

  • Newspapers, inserts, flyers, catalogues, magazines, telephone books
  • Household paper, paper gift wrap and greeting cards
  • Shredded paper
  • Paper bags, with single, multiple paper layers for pet food, flour etc.
  • Boxboard boxes (Remove liners, flatten, tape ok)
  • Moulded box board for egg cartons, beverage carry out trays etc.
  • Cores from paper towels, toilet tissue
  • Corrugated cardboard for shipping groceries, etc.
  • Plastic or paper take-out cups, bowls, lids
  • Plastic bottles, jugs, jars, tubs and trays
  • Caps, tops, lids and pumps
  • Rigid clamshells for baked goods, fruit etc.
  • Plastic plant pots and seedling trays
  • Plastic pails, less than 25L e.g., laundry detergent
  • Cartons for soup, milk, sauces, ice-cream etc.
  • Metal cans and lids for food
  • Empty aerosol cans and caps (food, toiletries)
  • Microwaveable bowls and cups
  • Spiral wound cans and lids for frozen juice concentrate, chips etc.
  • Aluminum foil wrap, take out containers

Remember that items such as Styrofoam, glass and flexible plastics are also recyclable but cannot be accepted via curbside pickup. These items must be collected separately as they shard and contaminate the rest of the recycling or jam the sorting machinery which processes the curbside recycling. Imagine the damage plastic bags can do to the gears on a conveyor belt.

Head to 3rd Avenue Recycling Depot or the Landfill Recycling Depots (they also accept containers and paper products if you don’t have curbside service) to recycle:

  • Glass (no mason jars, drinking glasses, broken windows)
  • Styrofoam, white and coloured (no squishy or flexible foam, packing peanuts, foam insulation)
  • Plastic bags and over-wrap (no saran wrap, no biodegradable or compostable packaging)
  • Other flexible plastics (includes crinkly wrappers and bags, woven plastic bags, zipper lock and standup pouches, non-food protective packaging)

Stay tuned for ideas on how to repurpose blue bins or where to drop off your blue bins as we get closer to distributing carts across the city. Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. Questions about sorting? Download the free Sort’nGo app from your mobile app store. You can also check out the Facebook Page “Alberni Valley Waste Reduction Education” which has weekly tips and updates for the Valley.

EnvironmentRecycling

 

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions.

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions.

Previous story
Local non-profit turns to international recovery models as a guide for close-to-home success

Just Posted

Residents living in the 41-unit King George Apartments on Fifth Avenue and Argyle Street in Port Alberni will be able to remain there after the Canadian Mental Health Association and Province of B.C. partnered to purchase the building in May 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Province steps in to secure housing for Alberni apartment tenants

CHMA receives $3-million grant to help purchase building near city hall

Port Alberni’s first movie theatre, started before 1920, was originally located on First Avenue, across from Alberni Hardware. This photo is one of 24,000 included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN09360 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s first movie theatre

The Port Theatre was destroyed by a fire in 1952

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College to offer digital and in-person classes this fall

In-person classes will be able to resume in September

B.C. Centre for Disease Control data showing new cases by local health area for the week of May 2-8. (BCCDC image)
Vancouver Island COVID-19 local case counts the lowest they’ve been all year

On some areas of Island, more than 60 per cent of adults have received a vaccine dose

A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(PQB News file photo)
RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher

Two separate incidents noted at provincial park on April 30 and May 14

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek logging blockade near Port Renfrew

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read