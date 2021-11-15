What goes where: Top tips for waste diversion, inspired by your searches

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions about composting or recycling in Port Alberni.

Thousands of people are utilizing the Sort’nGo app to schedule weekly waste collection day reminders and notifications about which carts to place at the curb. Even more are using the tool to search waste items to determine “what goes where”? Today, we’re sharing some of the top tips for diversion, inspired by your searches.

What are people searching using the Sortn’Go app?

Plastic Bags (3,254 searches) Plastic bags are accepted in the overwrap plastic stream available at 3 rd Ave Recycling Depot or the AV Landfill Recycling station. Please note: if it is a compostable plastic bag the bag belongs in your garbage cart. Compostable plastics end up contaminating the overwrap plastic stream.

(2,308 searches) Grass clippings are accepted in the green curbside organics cart, or you can drop off free of charge at the AV Landfill or Earth, Land & Sea on Tebo Avenue. Please consider “grasscycling” by leaving grass clippings on your lawn after mowing. Grass clippings are approximately 80 per cent water and will decompose quickly, releasing valuable nutrients back into the soil. Styrofoam (2,246 searches): Styrofoam can be dropped off at the 3 rd Ave. Recycling Depot or the AV Landfill Recycling station. Styrofoam is sorted by colour. White in one bin and coloured Styrofoam in a separate bin. If you have a white foam egg carton and it has a lot coloured writing it goes into the coloured bin. Best yet, find a farmer with chickens as they are typically looking for egg cartons.

A few other items worthy of mention are:

Glass jars : Glass jars are accepted in the glass receptacle at 3 rd Ave. Recycling Depot or alternatively at the AV Landfill Recycling Depot. Please note: Mason jars are not accepted but we encourage you to reuse or repurpose!

: Accepted in the blue curbside recycling cart. Must have no food residue on it. Chip bag: Accepted in the ‘other flexible’ plastics bin at 3 rd Ave. Recycling Depot or alternatively AV Landfill Recycling Station.

This is garbage! Parchment paper: Accepted in the green curbside organics cart. Not to be confused with wax paper which is considered garbage.

Test your knowledge and win a free year of solid waste collection!

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) and the City have a Sort’nGo contest. Residents can win a free year of solid waste collection by playing the sorting game on the Sort’nGo app (or the desktop version). To enter, play the sorting game on the Sort’nGo ACRD app (on your phone or type in acrd.recycle.game into your browser window) by Dec. 15.

Once you complete Levels 1 to 5, print or save the completion certificate and send to the ACRD office, either by email at sortngo@acrd.bc.ca, or mail/drop off to the ACRD office (3008 5th Ave. Port Alberni, BC, V9Y2E3). Winner will receive a free year of solid-waste collection, valued at $180 (based on standard 120L cart sizes).

Stay in the Know with Sort’nGo!

Visit www.letsconnectacrd.ca/organics for more information about the Organics Collection Service and to ask questions. You can also check out the Facebook Page “Sort’nGo – ACRD Recycling & Organics at facebook.com/ACRD.recycles which has weekly tips and updates for the valley. If you’re a community group or a local business, contact the ACRD to arrange for an educational presentation for the upcoming service.

Green LivingRecycling