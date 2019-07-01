‘Muffin’ – short for the ragamuffin she resembled when found near Port Alice – is thriving today thanks to care she received at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre near Parksville. Muffin is on track to be re-released into the wild when she’s ready.

Wildlife centre nurses ‘ragamuffin’ bear cub back to health

Visit and learn about local wildlife though animal ambassadors

While it’s not uncommon to happen across a black bear on the North Island, it was clear that the young cub that crossed in front of Dustin Carmen and Shae Greenhorn near Port Alice was in trouble.

With a torn ear and missing fur on its belly and back legs, the orphaned cub was emaciated and had likely fallen victim to a predator when the young couple found it. The two were able to quiet the cub while they waited for the conservation officer, who delivered it to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.

Dubbed “Muffin” – short for the ragamuffin she resembled – with care from the centre’s Dr. Malcolm McAdie, medicine and food she quickly rebounded and a few short days later was thriving in the nursery. As she grows, she’ll progress first to the juvenile area with a little more room and finally to the release enclosure, which will prepare for her eventual release at about 18 months old, explains Sylvia Campbell, centre co-founder with husband Robin.

Caring for ill, injured or orphaned wildlife

Located in Errington, a few minutes outside Parksville, the centre takes in ill, injured or orphaned wildlife, rehabilitating those that can be released back to the wild and providing a home to those that can’t. The centre also welcomes visitors for self-guided tours and special events.

“This little cub really pulled at our heartstrings, so it’s exciting to see her do so well,” Campbell says.

Today, you can come check in on Muffin via the closed-circuit TV, as she won’t have human contact in preparation for her re-release. You’ll also enjoy viewing non-releasable animals like resident black bears Knut and Rae, and Dougall the blind raven – ambassadors for the needs of wildlife and the vital work undertaken at the centre. Glove-trained raptors like Joey the barn own add an exciting element during special events.

“Because we’re a unique wildlife rehabilitation centre, where we also have non-releasable wildlife ambassadors, we have become a world-class tourism destination where people can come learn about bears, raptors, deer and other wildlife, which in the end also benefits the animals in the wild,” Campbell says.

‘They depend on us; we depend on you’

Care for wildlife like Muffin is estimated at about $40 per day, meaning donations and volunteers are essential to making the centre’s work possible. Click here to learn about how you can contribute, and remember, “They depend on us; we depend on you,” Campbell says.

Learn more at niwra.org, call 250-248-8534 and visit at 1240 Leffler Rd, Errington. And be sure to stay up-to-date on all the happenings on Facebook!

RELATED READING: If you see a fawn, leave it alone

 

Joey, a barn owl, is one of the non-releasable animal ambassadors visitors can view at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, near Parksville.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Valley’s first master planned community takes shape at Anderson Hill

Just Posted

Alberni Valley wildfires have carelessness in common

Mosaic Forest Management urging the public to be more cautious

Port Alberni Special Olympians awarded

Awards night recognized athletes, coaches, volunteers

Said the Whale completes Shaker lineup in Port Alberni

Music festival will run Aug. 9-11 at McLean Mill Historic Park

VALLEY SENIORS: Music is a family affair for the Noiles siblings

Five of six siblings sing in Port Alberni’s Folk Song Circle

Cannabis ‘campus’ planned for Alberni Valley

Wild Coast Capital hosts public meeting in Port Alberni

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Vancouver-based artist paints Zeballos wildfires

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

Most Read