Your go-to guide: 8 ways to enjoy Parksville Beach Festival this August!

The Tim Hortons Free Summer Concert Series features free performances at the brand new Parksville Outdoor Theatre Aug. 12, 13, 19 and 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Photo courtesy Parksville Beach Festival

The sand is sculpted and the winners announced, and now you can see the amazing creations at the heart of the Parksville Beach Festival. But with three weeks still to come, there’s also so much more left to experience!

What’s coming up on and around Parksville’s community beach, and how can you take it all in? Here’s your go-to guide for Beachfest – August edition:

Plan your visit today at parksvillebeachfest.ca and see you at the beach!

