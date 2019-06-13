Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Saba M. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Saba M. of Vancouver:

My parents named me Saba, which means the white pigeon of LOVE, PEACE and FREEDOM in Persian and I have taken this as the ultimate mission in my life. I have a great passion to inspire others. Miss BC is where I can become a role model, elevate my vision and raise my voice for the women under suppression and motivate them to follow their dreams.

I have studied and worked hard to achieve my dreams. I am Marketing Management PhD Candidate, MBA holder, IT Engineer, Mutual Fund Licensee, TESOL Certified and English instructor, writer and translator and I Speak Persian, English and French.

I am a Basketball Gold Medal Winner and I have the 1st rank of Carpet Weaving in Iran for 2 consecutive years. Fundraising for Emam Javad Children with disabilities, Member of Mahak society to support children with cancer and volunteer MC in Persian community are some of my volunteering activities.

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles- Audrey Hepburn and this inspires me to remember my dreams and fight for them.

To vote for Saba, click here

To visit Saba’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ola L. of New Westminster
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sumaya T. of Burnaby

Just Posted

Fundraiser set up after fire destroys Alberni Valley family’s home

Fire on Tseshaht First Nation land leaves young family in need

PROGRESS 2019: Port Alberni-based program helps bridge business generation gap

Venture Connect focuses on B.C.-wide entrepreneurial shortage

PROGRESS 2019: Alberni Vally organizations with common goal form seniors’ sector

A new organization has formed to better serve seniors in the Alberni Valley

UPDATE: Family escapes injury in structure fire west of Port Alberni

Firefighters rescue family’s dog from fire on Tseshaht First Nation land

Salal die-off on Vancouver Island a sign of climate stress, says forester

Others blame logging practices for declining health of coastal forest

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Vancouver Island Subway, BC Liquor Store locked down after incident in parking lot

One suspect has been taken into police custody after a stand-off at… Continue reading

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

Thief smashes through Vancouver Island Habitat for Humanity ReStore entrance to steal donation box

Costs to repair door likely more than value of what was taken

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Most Read