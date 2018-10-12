ELECTION 2018: Aaron Brevick seeks a seat on Port Alberni city council

Brevick wants to be the voice of the ‘common people’

Aaron Brevick is running for Port Alberni city council.

There is no single answer, only a series of small single problems.

I believe I am the reasonable voice of the common people. This council will and must be a team for the benefit of you, the people. I have always been a helpful friend and think I can be a better voice for the community.

I am a former director of the Log Train Trail Society and supporter of the Kinsmen, AV Hospice Society and AV Search and Rescue. I will fight to keep get the gates open and employ people to record bush access rather than bar us, so we can teach our children respect for nature.

I will fight to build clean, safe, affordable housing, probably requiring us to speed up the process and attract the builders who want to work with us. I say we choose a set of pre-approved building plans composed of smaller units and set the land aside for long term lease. Reduce the red tape and make these projects “shovel ready.”

We need a crime reduction strategy and pressure on the minister of justice to look at the epidemic we have in town. We need factual information to see if judges are being lenient in our valley and demand equality.

We could also use more RCMP Bike patrols at night and a streamlining of the rezoning process for small businesses, allowing temporary rezoning permits with more public input process.

I would like to expand city limits to the tourist info center, with clear directions to the downtown waterfront area and Bamfield to steer people back up town.

Most of all, we need locals to shop here. We need to go to the many restaurants on Argyle, like CJs, and support them.

We need to open more little shops and businesses to get people into a shopping corridor uptown and hold building owners responsible for the proper appearance of our main corridor business district.

This town is full of wonderful people and our presence is what creates change. All jobs matter.