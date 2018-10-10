ELECTION 2018: Access and inclusion are important for all, says Jane Jones

Jane Jones is running for re-election on the School District 70 (Alberni Valley) board of trustees. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

My name is Jane Jones (nee Linda Watts). I am from the Tseshaht First Nation. My mother was Louise Watts my father was Tom Watts Sr.

I am running for re-election to the School District 70 Board of Trustees.

As a First Nations woman, I know that access and inclusion are vital for all students. All students deserve to have a safe and accepting learn environment.

I want to have an open and honest dialogue with parents, teachers and community members about your ideas and creative solutions. I would like to address class size ratio, the proper care for special needs students, and SOGI 123.

As well, it is important to develop an employment equity program that gives priority to hire educators who have First Nations’ heritage.

The past four years serving as school board trustee have provided me with valuable experience in finance, policy, and protocol.

I continue to work towards better solutions around special needs and First Nations language and cultural curriculum. We need to utilize resources that are being developed in these areas and implement them, for example holistic approaches in learning and the Truth and Reconciliation recommendations.

I worked at Haa-huu-payuk School as a cultural coordinator. It included developing the language curriculum and publishing four Nuu-chah-nulth books. I have also served on the education committee of the Tseshaht First Nation and as a Tseshaht education coordinator. Most recently I am an Elder in Residence at North Island College.

I am teaching our Nuu-chah-nulth language for the University of Victoria and North Island College.

Education has always part of my life. I will bring a unique depth of understanding, knowledge and perspective to the School District 70’s Board of Trustees.