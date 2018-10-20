ELECTION 2018: Bamfield regional director Bob Beckett captures sole acclaimed seat in ACRD

Bamfield, First Nations residents must still vote for school trustees in SD70

Bob Beckett has been acclaimed as Area A (Bamfield) director on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The 2018 municipal election has been a quiet one for residents of Bamfield on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Their Area A regional director, Bob Beckett, is the only acclaimed director for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

Residents in Bamfield will still be asked to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election, however: for school trustees in Electoral Area 2 (Port Alberni and Bamfield).

There are six trustee positions to fill and 11 candidates: Larry Ransom, Pam Craig, John Bennie, Karrine Magnussen, Cherilyn Bray, Rebecca Standley, Christine Washington, Connie Watts, James Brook, Jane Jones and Rosemarie Buchanan.

The polling station in Bamfield will be at the Bamfield Fire Hall, 352 Pachena Road.

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Uchucklesaht First Nations may also vote for school district trustees for Port Alberni and Bamfield, and attend the polling station in Bamfield.

Members of the Hupacasath and Tseshaht First Nations will vote for school trustees in Port Alberni and Bamfield, and they are also eligible to vote for ACRD regional directors. The area will vary depending on which region.

Qualified electors should vote at the voting place within the area in which they reside or qualify as a non-resident property elector. For more information, go to the ACRD’s election page at www.acrd.bc.ca and follow the links.

Bob Beckett and his wife have been enjoying the Bamfield community for the past 14 years and purchased property 13 years ago.

For those who don’t know Beckett very well, here are some points he has shared:

Family:

• Married to Laura with 3 children

Career:

• Retired June 2017 as the Langford Fire Chief after 41 years in the fire service

Education:

• Master of Arts in Leadership and Training – Royal Roads University

Board Experience:

• Past President Colwood Rotary Club

• Past Chair – Vancouver Island YM-YWCA Board of Directors

• Current member (trustee) of the Greater Victoria Library Board

Volunteer Experience:

• Humanitarian experience in Haiti, Mexico, Belize, Bosnia, Pakistan, Afghanistan

Why does Bob want to run as a director and represent our community?

• He recognizes just how special and unique the Bamfield community is.

• It is important to have a voice at the ACRD table to identify our needs, facilitate conversations regarding leveraging support, funds, grants etc.

• Now that he is retired he has additional time, and appropriate municipal experience that allows him to give back to the community.

What is important to Bob:

• A community that supports family values.

• A community that we can all be proud of.

• Public safety.

• A positive educational experience for all our children.

• Learning how he can support various Bamfield community groups.

