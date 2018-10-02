ELECTION 2018: Candidates get a chance to share their concerns

Alberni District Secondary School students will be holding an all-candidates meeting at the ADSS Theatre tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 3).

Anne Ostwald’s social justice classes will be taking the lead in hosting a student vote this week, as well as the all-candidates meeting that is open to the public.

The meeting will start promptly at 2 p.m., and ends at 3:05. Mayoral and city council candidates will each have 45 seconds to introduce their platform. This will be followed by a series of questions submitted by the public and students.

Although there will be no open mic, the public will have a chance to spend a few minutes talking to candidates at the end of the meeting.

Confirmed candidates who will be attending:

Denis Sauvé

Gary Robertson

John Douglas

Kevin Wright

Mike Ruttan

Sharie Minions

Aaron Brevick

Char Patterson

Christopher Alemany

Cindy Solda

Dan Washington

Debbie Haggard

Helen Poon

Helen Robertson

Hira Chopra

Kris Patterson

Matthew Pearson

Michael Moore

Ron Paulson

Todd Patola

The public will have several other chances to see who is running for election in the Alberni Valley in the next two weeks, leading up to the Oct. 20, 2018 municipal election:

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

Meet & Greet

Port Alberni City Council candidates,

5–9 p.m., Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, 4790 Tebo Ave.

Hosted by Michael Moore for City Council

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

7–9 p.m., All-candidates’ meeting for Port Alberni City councillors, Italian Hall Events Centre, 4065 Sixth. Ave.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions of candidates.

Hosted by Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Alberni District Labour Council

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

7–9 p.m. All-candidates’ meeting for Port Alberni City mayoral candidates, Italian Hall Events Centre, 4065 Sixth. Ave.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions of candidates.

Hosted by Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Alberni District Labour Council

OCT. 4 & OCT. 5

School trustee meet & greet

6:30–8:30 p.m., Full of Beans Cafe, 5016 Argyle St.,

Hosted by trustee candidates Karrine Magnussen, Rebecca Standley & Full of Beans

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

Meet & Greet

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and school trustee candidates

7–9 p.m., Beaver Creek Community Hall, 8505 Beaver Creek Rd.

Hosted by Tanya Shannon for ACRD director-Beaufort, and Beaver Creek Community Hall

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

Meet & Greet

Port Alberni City Council candidates,

12–4 p.m. Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, 4790 Tebo Ave.,

Hosted by Michael Moore for City Council

Many candidates are holding their own meet and greet events for constituents. Their information can be found on candidate-specific websites and Facebook pages.

