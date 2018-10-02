ELECTION 2018: Candidates get a chance to share their concerns

Upcoming all-candidates’ meetings in the Alberni Valley

Alberni District Secondary School students will be holding an all-candidates meeting at the ADSS Theatre tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 3).

Anne Ostwald’s social justice classes will be taking the lead in hosting a student vote this week, as well as the all-candidates meeting that is open to the public.

The meeting will start promptly at 2 p.m., and ends at 3:05. Mayoral and city council candidates will each have 45 seconds to introduce their platform. This will be followed by a series of questions submitted by the public and students.

Although there will be no open mic, the public will have a chance to spend a few minutes talking to candidates at the end of the meeting.

Confirmed candidates who will be attending:

  • Denis Sauvé
  • Gary Robertson
  • John Douglas
  • Kevin Wright
  • Mike Ruttan
  • Sharie Minions
  • Aaron Brevick
  • Char Patterson
  • Christopher Alemany
  • Cindy Solda
  • Dan Washington
  • Debbie Haggard
  • Helen Poon
  • Helen Robertson
  • Hira Chopra
  • Kris Patterson
  • Matthew Pearson
  • Michael Moore
  • Ron Paulson
  • Todd Patola

The public will have several other chances to see who is running for election in the Alberni Valley in the next two weeks, leading up to the Oct. 20, 2018 municipal election:

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

Meet & Greet

Port Alberni City Council candidates,

5–9 p.m., Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, 4790 Tebo Ave.

Hosted by Michael Moore for City Council

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

7–9 p.m., All-candidates’ meeting for Port Alberni City councillors, Italian Hall Events Centre, 4065 Sixth. Ave.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions of candidates.

Hosted by Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Alberni District Labour Council

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

7–9 p.m. All-candidates’ meeting for Port Alberni City mayoral candidates, Italian Hall Events Centre, 4065 Sixth. Ave.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions of candidates.

Hosted by Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Alberni District Labour Council

OCT. 4 & OCT. 5

School trustee meet & greet

6:30–8:30 p.m., Full of Beans Cafe, 5016 Argyle St.,

Hosted by trustee candidates Karrine Magnussen, Rebecca Standley & Full of Beans

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

Meet & Greet

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and school trustee candidates

7–9 p.m., Beaver Creek Community Hall, 8505 Beaver Creek Rd.

Hosted by Tanya Shannon for ACRD director-Beaufort, and Beaver Creek Community Hall

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

Meet & Greet

Port Alberni City Council candidates,

12–4 p.m. Alberni Valley Rescue Squad, 4790 Tebo Ave.,

Hosted by Michael Moore for City Council

Many candidates are holding their own meet and greet events for constituents. Their information can be found on candidate-specific websites and Facebook pages.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: Port Alberni gets first public look at election candidates

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Candidates get a chance to share their concerns

Upcoming all-candidates’ meetings in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni support group aims to improve life for people with low vision

Canadian Council of the Blind meetings take place once a week

Transit service to Coombs discussed

A feasibility study was conducted in 2016.

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall in ‘lopsided’ match against Bayside

Rugby match ended 69-14 in favour of Bayside

ELECTION 2018: Port Alberni gets first public look at election candidates

VIDEO: We asked candidates their top three issues for Port Alberni

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

Around the BCHL: Seven skaters on Central Scouting Bureau watch list

Around the BCHL is a snapshot of what’s going on in the league and around the junior A world.

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

Most Read