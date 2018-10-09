Char Patterson is running for Port Alberni city council. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Char Patterson aims to be an advocate for all on Port Alberni city council

Char has a strong understanding of Port Alberni culture and is well-known in the community

Charlene Patterson is running for Port Alberni city council.

Char is committed wholeheartedly to our community, as demonstrated by her business investment in Port Alberni and involvement in various groups. How she shows herself is who she is—honest and transparent. Char is an advocate for all and wishes to represent the community as a whole. Resilient and reliable, with 30+ years of computer system technologies and accounting, Char is organized and able to articulate with integrity and individuality. Char is a steadfast leader.

Born and raised in the Okanagan, Char ran computer systems for 20 years in Vancouver after attending university, then worked for 12 years onboard a cruise ship. Char has had years of experience at board room table discussions with upper management teams, making the hard decisions necessary to move the business forward.

In April 2010, Char chose Port Alberni by purchasing and giving new life to a 1912 former church on Argyle and re-purposing it into her home, a three-room hostel style guesthouse and a community meeting space—naming it Char’s Landing.

Char has a strong understanding of Port Alberni culture and is well-known in the community. She has followed regular city council meetings and has cultivated a good working relationship with staff and councils. She has proudly served on the boards of the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley, the Arrowsmith Rotary and the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and continues to demonstrate the perspective gained through more than 35 years in business.

Char has worked tirelessly to protect the security of our dear community. After the third break-in into her home and business within six months, she stood in front of Judge Webb at criminal court on three separate occasions to speak her concerns to ensure the Judge could see first hand the impact to the victims and ultimately the impact to the community.

From Feb-Jul 2018, she followed the whole process—from reporting the break-in to RCMP, fingerprints, arrest, victim impact statement, multiple court appearances, meetings with crown council and RCMP, release on probation, re-arrest, re-release…

She believes the system works for the most part, but does need some tweaking to ensure the criminals get the help they need. She believes it is up to us to hold the system accountable to protect our safety and well being.

Char Patterson, dba Char’s Landing, #Char4CityCouncilPortAlberni

