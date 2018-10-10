Cherilyn Bray is running for school board candidate for the first time in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Cherilyn Bray campaigns for parental participation on SD70 board

I decided to run for school trustee to bring a fresh face to the board

My name is Cherilyn Bray and I am a candidate for School District 70 trustee in the upcoming municipal election.

I work as a youth care worker here in Port Alberni and I have a 14-year-old son who attends ADSS. I was born and raised in Port Alberni and spent a number of years living in Tofino after graduating from ADSS.

I decided to run for school trustee to bring a fresh face to the board and to properly represent parents in SD 70. I believe my past and current experience will be valuable and I look forward to working with both existing and new trustees on the board.

I volunteered my time with the PAC at John Howitt Elementary in various roles over my son’s eight years at the school, from president to food day co-ordinator. I organized three successful Mad Hatter Fun Fairs at Howitt and raised thousands of dollars that went right back into the school through the PAC’s donations.

I have also volunteered as a coach with the Alberni Valley Energizers for the past 11 years and have a strong background in community inclusion and support work. I was also on the board of directors for Literacy Alberni for four years and believe strongly in giving back to the community.

In my spare time I enjoy hiking and exploring in this beautiful Valley with my boyfriend, our combined four kids and my American Bulldog, Lexi. Spending time with my family and friends is very important to me and I value the time I have with both.

In closing I would like to take this time to thank the people of this amazing community and the west coast for the support and encouraging words since I made the announcement that I was running. You are the reason I do this! Your support drives me to work hard to make sure that we are raising our kids in properly funded, safe and inclusive classrooms, with all the equipment in working order and resources available to help the staff and students of SD 70 thrive.

It would be a honour to carry out the duties of a trustee for this next term.

ELECTION 2018: Cherilyn Bray campaigns for parental participation on SD70 board

I decided to run for school trustee to bring a fresh face to the board

