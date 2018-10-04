ELECTION 2018: Cindy Solda wants to bring experience to Port Alberni city council

Solda was a member of Port Alberni city council from 2001 to 2014

Cindy Solda was a councillor for the city of Port Alberni from 2001-2014, and she is running for election in 2018. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Cindy Solda is running for Port Alberni city council

I was a member of Port Alberni city council from 2001 to 2014. I have the experience, leadership and integrity that will be needed to keep Port Alberni moving forward.

We have an aging infrastructure needs to be addressed. I want to promote opportunities for youth and balance the economy for retirees, families and young people.

We need to support industry and businesses—not just existing, but new. The housing crisis and homelessness needs addressing, and so much more.

My Facebook page is Cindy Solda Political Page, or call 250-731-6715.