Darren DeLuca is running for a seat on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District for Area F, Cherry Creek. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Darren DeLuca brings experience to candidacy for ACRD-Cherry Creek

DeLuca is a long-term resident of Cherry Creek and lists leadership abilities as a key strength

Darren DeLuca is running for a seat on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board for Area F (Cherry Creek)

As a 25-year resident of Cherry Creek, I have the knowledge and expertise to represent the interests of Cherry Creek residents beginning on Day 1.

For the past 20 years I have been engaged and committed in the community, from coaching and serving on minor sports organizations, to environmental and economic development initiatives. During that time I have used my communication, negotiation and collaboration skills to support the community. I will use these skills, combined with the knowledge and expertise only experience can provide, to serve the Cherry Creek community.

Currently I serve as a director of the Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society and Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

My past commitment to the community includes:

• Director, Port Alberni Port Authority (Federal Appointee)

• Alberni Clayoquot Regional District Transportation Committee (Highway 4)

• Director, Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce

• Member, Sport Fish Advisory Board

• Member, West Island/NTC Treaty Advisory Committee

• Founding Member, Regional Aquatic Management Society (now West Coast Aquatic)

• Member and Chair, Ducks Unlimited/Pacific Salmon Foundation Dinner Auction Committee

• Coach, Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association

• Coach, Alberni Valley Minor Soccer Association

If elected, my priorities include:

• Directing the ACRD federal Gas Tax funds to support the Cherry Creek Fire Hall, Cherry Creek Water Board and the Cherry Creek Recreation Commission

• Accessing regional and grant funding to improve trails, parks and community infrastructure

• Working with First Nations to build a shared history that respects everyone

• Lobbying senior governments for highway and airport funding

With your support we can keep Cherry Creek as a great place to live and raise a family. Stay in touch at https://www.facebook.com/ddeluca2018

On October 20th vote Darren DeLuca, Director for Cherry Creek.

