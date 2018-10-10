Dianne Bodnar is running for a seat on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board as Area C director (Cherry Creek). SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Dianne Bodnar wants to represent Cherry Creek on the ACRD

This is Bodnar’s first foray into municipal politics and she says she’s ready to learn

Mt name is Dianne Bodnar and I am running for Cherry Creek (Area F) director for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

I lived in Cherry Creek area for more than 25 years, moved away and returned to Cherry Creek in 2016.

After graduating from school, I became a practical nurse and worked in Port Alberni. Went to North Island College and received my certificate in Early Childhood Education. While employed by the Port Alberni Association for Community Living (PAACL), I managed a special needs daycare and integrated preschool for 10 years at Hilton Center.

At age 49, I went to North Island College and B.C.I.T. and received my degree as a Registered Nurse. I returned to Port Alberni and worked for the Association for Community Living again as a nurse manager in some of the group homes for three or four years. I wanted to work with children and families again, so I took more courses at North Island College and became an infant development consultant for three to four years full time and worked as a supportive child care consultant periodically for 2 years before I retired at 62 years old.

I currently volunteer going on my sixth year at Ty Watson House hospice. I initiated and continue to help organize a Women’s Pioneer Skills Program (six years) in the Alberni Valley and I am secretary for the Black Powder reenactment Club.

I am prepared to listen to people and willing to educate myself in order to address their concerns. I am motivated to spearhead and talk on new projects and willing to work cooperatively along side others.

This is my first experience in the political ring and my goal is to learn how to be a voice for the people who live in the Cherry Creek District.

ELECTION 2018: Dianne Bodnar wants to represent Cherry Creek on the ACRD

This is Bodnar's first foray into municipal politics and she says she's ready to learn

