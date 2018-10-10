ELECTION 2018: John McNabb seeks another term as Beaver Creek’s ACRD director

More work to be done in the regional district, says McNabb

John McNabb is running for re-election as a regional director in Beaver Creek. SUBMITTED PHOTO

I have held the position as Alberni-Clay0quot Regional Director for Beaver Creek (Area E) for two terms and am seeking re-election for another four-year term.

For more than 40 years I have been a business owner in Port Alberni, served two terms as a city councillor and since 2004 have been a resident of Beaver Creek.

As a member of the ACRD board some of my current duties are:

– Chair of Bamfield & Alberni Valley Committee.

– Chair of Beaver Creek Water System.

– Chair of Alberni Valley Emergency Planning Committee.

– Member of the ACRD Personnel Committee.

– Director of Alberni Clayoquot Continuing Care Society – Fir Park/Echo Village.

– Director of North Island 911.

– Member of Association of Vancouver Island Coastal Communities – Solid Waste Committee.

The regional board is constantly faced with new challenges and even some old ones.

Over the last seven years we have seen the inclusion of four First Nations at the board table. This has been an exciting time and an opportunity to work hand in hand with the Nations and their great directors.

We have brought our Beaver Creek water system up to Island Heath standards and eliminated the recurring boil water alerts.

With co-operation of the other rural directors approximately $1.5 million of gas tax was granted for development of a new reservoir, new pump and treatment station.

– The Alberni Valley Regional Airport is close to completion and is a collaborative effort with the city.

– With the Arena parcel tax being nearly finished, the board is discussing regional contribution to a new aquatic centre. Beaver Creek is contributing to recreation on an annual basis and this will be an interesting debate that will in the end be put to referendum.

I am an effective voice for Beaver Creek in protecting our positions. Health care, safety, planning and continued efforts to keep taxes as low as possible are my targets for the future.

Thank you for the support I have been shown over the last seven years. I look forward to moving the Alberni Valley and Beaver Creek forward over the next four years.