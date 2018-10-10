John McNabb is running for re-election as a regional director in Beaver Creek. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: John McNabb seeks another term as Beaver Creek’s ACRD director

More work to be done in the regional district, says McNabb

I have held the position as Alberni-Clay0quot Regional Director for Beaver Creek (Area E) for two terms and am seeking re-election for another four-year term.

For more than 40 years I have been a business owner in Port Alberni, served two terms as a city councillor and since 2004 have been a resident of Beaver Creek.

As a member of the ACRD board some of my current duties are:

– Chair of Bamfield & Alberni Valley Committee.

– Chair of Beaver Creek Water System.

– Chair of Alberni Valley Emergency Planning Committee.

– Member of the ACRD Personnel Committee.

– Director of Alberni Clayoquot Continuing Care Society – Fir Park/Echo Village.

– Director of North Island 911.

– Member of Association of Vancouver Island Coastal Communities – Solid Waste Committee.

The regional board is constantly faced with new challenges and even some old ones.

Over the last seven years we have seen the inclusion of four First Nations at the board table. This has been an exciting time and an opportunity to work hand in hand with the Nations and their great directors.

We have brought our Beaver Creek water system up to Island Heath standards and eliminated the recurring boil water alerts.

With co-operation of the other rural directors approximately $1.5 million of gas tax was granted for development of a new reservoir, new pump and treatment station.

– The Alberni Valley Regional Airport is close to completion and is a collaborative effort with the city.

– With the Arena parcel tax being nearly finished, the board is discussing regional contribution to a new aquatic centre. Beaver Creek is contributing to recreation on an annual basis and this will be an interesting debate that will in the end be put to referendum.

I am an effective voice for Beaver Creek in protecting our positions. Health care, safety, planning and continued efforts to keep taxes as low as possible are my targets for the future.

Thank you for the support I have been shown over the last seven years. I look forward to moving the Alberni Valley and Beaver Creek forward over the next four years.

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: Dianne Bodnar wants to represent Cherry Creek on the ACRD

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: John McNabb seeks another term as Beaver Creek’s ACRD director

More work to be done in the regional district, says McNabb

ELECTION 2018: Dianne Bodnar wants to represent Cherry Creek on the ACRD

This is Bodnar’s first foray into municipal politics and she says she’s ready to learn

ELECTION 2018: John Bennie has a passion for public education

Incumbent trustee running for re-election

Questions arise over transparency in Port Alberni city council’s final meeting

CUPE president criticizes council for “deficit in morale”

ELECTION 2018: Access and inclusion are important for all, says Jane Jones

Jane Jones is running for re-election as a School District 70 trustee

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Most Read