ELECTION 2018: Kel Roberts says ACRD Area C needs a change

Kelvin “Kel” Roberts is running for a seat in Area C (Long Beach) of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

I am a retired fire chief who served 33 years in the B.C. Fire Service. As a young man, I was a logger, and fishing guide, and I attended UBC in Secondary Education. I am an honours graduate of BCIT in Human Resources Management. I am married, and have two successful and married sons, and three grandchildren.

I have been coming to the West Coast of Vancouver Island since the early 1970s and purchased property here in 1993. We have built a home on Barkley Sound (Salmon Beach), where my family and I enjoy the jewel that is the West Coast.

We have resided on Vancouver Island since 2006 and I have been active in the local communities here, as a director on the Errington Fire/Rescue Department, and member of the Area C Planning Commission.

My experience with local government over the years has been through the lens of Salmon Beach, where my family has a home, so my initial motivation to run came from seeing genuine frustration in my community over not feeling informed or listened to. Salmon Beach is a growing community where I have been involved and volunteered for over 20 years. I believe there has been ineffective leadership and a lack of willingness to listen to my fellow citizens.

Since making the decision to run for this position, I have heard from residents of Millstream that they are unsatisfied as well. It is obvious that Area C wants effective and pro-active leadership to meet their community needs, which encompass those of Millstream, Port Albion and Salmon Beach residents. I am a critical thinker and an action oriented person. I have a desire to provide strong leadership in the ACRD. I will offer vitality and transparency for Area C residents and an open, collaborative and community based approach.

I offer effective and pro-active proven leadership skills and am very keen to listen to, and pursue, the needs of taxpayers and residents, both full time and seasonal. I am a candidate for Director-Area C, and am asking for your vote.

It is time for a change in local government.