Kris Patterson is running for Port Alberni city council in 2018. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Kris Patterson hopes to bring diverse experience to Port Alberni city council

Long-time volunteer is running for election

Kris Patterson is running for Port Alberni city council.

I was born and raised in Port Alberni. I have volunteered for various charities and organizations since I was very young. I believe in giving back to my community—something that was instilled in me by my parents Ike and Linda Patterson from a very young age. I have volunteered with the Port Alberni Non-Profit Housing Association to help improve housing for people with disabilities. I also volunteered with the Kuu-us Crisis Line for four years, Community Policing, the Volunteer Bureau and many others. I was also the vice president of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and was on the Solid Waste Planning Committee for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

I have always believed in making a difference and one of my passions is supporting literacy—something that is very necessary in our community. I have been part of the Raise a Reader program in Port Alberni since its inception in 2007 and have helped to raise more than $600,000 to support literacy.

I have had the privilege of working with a lot of the businesses in Port Alberni over the years during my career at the Alberni Valley Times newspaper. After the closing of the newspaper, I transitioned into the automotive industry. I have also published nine books, with the proceeds going to support projects in Port Alberni.

I think that I have a diverse experience that gives me a different perspective into solving the problems that Port Alberni is facing now and as we head into the future. I would like to make it easier to do business in Port Alberni and encourage, support and promote growth—not hinder it. Our infrastructure also needs attention. I think a few simple ideas and actions implemented now will translate into massive changes over the years to come.

I have heard from people that they don’t vote because they feel nothing ever changes. I want to encourage everyone to come out and vote on October 20 and get involved. Remember: when you remain silent, you have spoken.

Port Alberni is a great place to live and we have a lot to offer. I am proud to call Port Alberni my home and I look forward to being of service.

email: kris@krispatterson.com

Facebook: @KrisPattersonPA

Most Read