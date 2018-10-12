Matthew Pearson is running for Port Alberni city council. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Matthew Pearson runs for Port Alberni city council

Pearson promotes more effective transit system for the city of Port Alberni

Matthew Pearson is running for Port Alberni city council.

Our city has served our country and province faithfully for over a century. For much of that century, we were the very model of productivity; yet for that service, we have been forgotten. Were our interests being represented when the federal government signed NAFTA? Our skilled workforce assembled a world class production facility, then we were a victim to protectionist trade measures from the United States. Many of our production facilities either scaled down or shut down altogether.

Shortly thereafter, BC changed their building codes to adhere to a higher environmental standard—yet that left us with many vacant industrial and commercial properties that are problematic to remediate (ie: Canal Waterfront Park and Arrowview Hotel).

Big enough to pay our way; too small to have a say. We have the Island’s highest violent crime rate and OD rate, the province’s highest teen pregnancy and child poverty rate. Is that what we deserve for all the hard work put in by our honest citizens?

How do we reverse the trends that have brought us to this point? We only have so much budget—we must be efficient.

We must celebrate what we have! Hole in the Wall, Ship Creek Caves, The Lookout, Mount 5040 (looks like the Alps), Weiner Falls—all beautiful locations that are barely marked on the map or roads.

Let’s get a streetcar! By using rails heading through town, a streetcar would create a transit corridor, a tourist draw, and a means to serve commuters and students. Transit costs are provincially matched dollar for dollar—and we keep the fares. Since our new partnership with BC Transit, the feedback has been consistent—our transit is too slow to cross town, too infrequent to be reliable. At the very least, we need an express route to service our population more effectively.

Let’s talk child poverty. Rental price increases correlate to abuse rates (recent Vice article). When children are abused, they can be up to 47 times more likely to abuse needle drugs (Dr. Gabor Mate). The most effective means to prevent crime and addiction in our community is to create more supportive housing (Inspector Brian Hunter).

…Let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic. And we’ll change the world.” —Late Canadian MP Jack Layton.

Hard work, lots of questions and lots of reading. This is my pledge to my supporters.

Your potential Councillor,

Matthew Pearson

Previous story
ELECTION 2018: Aaron Brevick seeks a seat on Port Alberni city council

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: Matthew Pearson runs for Port Alberni city council

Pearson promotes more effective transit system for the city of Port Alberni

ELECTION 2018: Aaron Brevick seeks a seat on Port Alberni city council

Brevick wants to be the voice of the ‘common people’

Coulson Aviation receives $3.4 million for FireLiner air tankers

New 737 FireLiner the first of its kind in aerial firefighting industry

ELECTION 2018: Rick Ethier makes affordable housing a priority for Port Alberni city council

Ethier plans to create sustainable jobs for the Alberni Valley

ELECTION 2018: Dan Washington runs for third term on Port Alberni city council

Washington has been involved in various societies, clubs and community events

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

North Islanders call for cell service in gaping Island Highway hole

With a few exceptions, service mostly non-existent between Campbell River and Port McNeill

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

Most Read