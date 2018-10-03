ELECTION 2018: Pam Craig seeks re-election for School District 70 trustee

I am Pam Craig and I am seeking re-election for school trustee on October 20, 2018.

I was born and raised in Port Alberni. I graduated from Alberni District Secondary School and attended Simon Fraser University in the Faculty of Education. My two sons also graduated from ADSS. I have four grandchildren in SD70, one granddaughter in Grade 12 in Powell River and one grandson about to receive his Red Seal as an electrician.

I have the passion and drive to work for the young people of SD70. I consider it an honour and privilege to be a school trustee and strive to make sure every student has what they need to be successful.

As a school trustee, I am responsible to make sure every opportunity possible is provided for students for a quality education. School trustees develop policies for their districts that reflect the aspirations of the local community. SD70 is unique amongst the 60 other districts in the province and therefore, as a trustee, I must be that local voice to government and the Ministry of Education to ensure the needs of SD70 students are not overlooked.

The current Board of Education for SD70 has worked very hard over the last four years to develop a mission, vision and set of core values that better reflect our current day reality. The Mission states: “to educate students in safe, inclusive and engaging learning environments where every student develops the knowledge, skills and abilities to be a lifelong learner and productive member of society.” For me, it is about serving our community and its most valuable citizens: the youth. I remain focused on working together with the six other trustees in a collaborative and consensus building team effort.

In the next four years, I have three major wishes to fulfill. The first is to highlight and celebrate the many innovative strategies being used by the professional teachers in our district. We need to do a better job of telling our story. Secondly, the SD70 Aboriginal Education Team is doing amazing work developing lesson plans and resources for all grade levels. We must continue the supports for the development of First Nation content for students, along with the further development of Nuu-chah-nulth language teaching. Lastly, I wish for an increase in environmental studies where students are out of the classroom and into nature for their learning.

I have the energy, knowledge and dedication to contribute experience and ethical leadership to the students of SD70.