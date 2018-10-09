Penny Cote is running for re-election for Sproat Lake regional director in the ACRD. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Penny Cote seeks re-election for Sproat Lake director

Cote has been the Sproat Lake Electoral Director on the ACRD board for four years

Penny Cote is running for re-election for regional director of Sproat Lake.

I have been the Sproat Lake Electoral Director on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) as your representative for the past four terms, serving the neighborhoods in our community.

Through my term as director, I have confidently developed and fostered many working relationships within local government and provincial and federal ministries in areas of environment, transportation, health, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, education and housing.

I have secured numerous grants for local trail development, parks equipment, fire hall improvements, community hall renovations and more. I have successfully lobbied service providers for the much-needed cell tower soon to be in service. The anticipated expanded trail development is scheduled for this fall for the communities’ expanded safe passage along our challenging roadways, including the installation of the Weiner Creek pedestrian bridge.

I accredit my valued partnership with the Sproat Lake Community Association in keeping the community well informed through community meetings and newsletters and providing support for programs I developed, like the community group water testing. This year I worked with the Ministry of Environment and health officer to identify the unsettling deep lake algae bloom and secured a three-year commitment to test Sproat Lake water for water quality. Other local partnerships include the Sproat Lake Parks Commission and Sproat Lake Fire Department, which provide the community with safe places for recreation and fire protection for all.

Today, our community is experiencing wild fires from drought and flood conditions from heavy rains. It is my commitment to continue working with agencies to assure our community is safe from harm created by today’s environmental and human-caused conditions.

As a taxpayer, I am committed to keeping the ACRD accountable to the taxpayers, for affordable services and improvements. Opportunities must be planned for and grants and partnerships sought after, so as to not hike taxes or cripple existing essential services.

Meet with me at Sproat Lake Landing on Thursday, Oct. 11 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for coffee to discuss what is important to you. Or call me at 250-724-5040 or 250-735-0880 at your convenience.

For more information, please check out my facebook page. Early voting is October 16 and mail in ballots will be available. VOTE October 20 between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Harold Bishop Fire Hall, Hwy 4.

