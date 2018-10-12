Rebecca Standley is running for a seat on the Alberni Valley school board in the 2018 municipal election. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Rebecca Standley advocates success for every student in bid for SD70 seat

Standley has a background in education, and has three children in the SD70 school system

I am Rebecca Standley, and am seeking the honour of representing the families and children of SD70 as a school board trustee.

My background is in education; after graduating McGill University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history, I received my Bachelor of Education from the University of Victoria (UVic) in May 2000. I have held teaching certificates in BC, Ontario, and Alberta.

My husband and I moved to Port Alberni five and a half years ago, and we have come to know and love the Alberni Valley as home. We have three children attending schools in SD70, one of whom has special needs. In the time that we have lived here, I have gotten to know many of our community’s families through my work as a facilitator at the Health Unit, by sitting on the executive of several PACs, and by operating Full of Beans PlayCafe on Argyle Street for more than two years.

The role of a school board trustee is to ensure the success of every student in their district, by making decisions at the local level that reflect the values and needs of their community. A school trustee is the voice of students and their families in government. I feel passionately that my background as an educator, my knowledge of SD70 families’ desires and concerns, well as my experience advocating for my own child’s needs at the school and board levels, uniquely qualifies me to be that voice.

If elected, I will act with transparency, accountability, and approachability to ensure that each student in the district has the resources, tools, and supports needed to be successful, and I will work tirelessly for the removal of barriers and inequities in our school system.

My priorities will be:

1. Providing parents, teachers, and administrators with the tools and information needed to ensure full implementation of SOGI 1,2,3 curriculum.

2. Working with the Aboriginal Education team and other stakeholders to ensure that the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are implemented in our district, and to advocate for their implementation at the provincial level.

3. Finding the funding necessary to ensure that students with special needs have equitable and fair access to the full education they deserve. I have the necessary values and experience to be an advocate for the success of our most precious citizens- our children; it’s time for a change—vote Rebecca Standley for School Board Trustee on Oct. 20.

ELECTION 2018: Rebecca Standley advocates success for every student in bid for SD70 seat

