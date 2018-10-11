Rick Ethier is running for Port Alberni city council. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Rick Ethier makes affordable housing a priority for Port Alberni city council

Ethier plans to create sustainable jobs for the Alberni Valley

I would like to thank the Alberni Valley News for the opportunity to explain to the public my experience and what my intentions will be if I am voted in as councillor.

I have 40 years experience in developing and constructing commercial and multi-residential projects. I built two social housing projects in town (eight units at corner of third and Neill and 18 units on the corner of 15th and Bruce). I built the two social services buildings on the Catholic Church’s property on Eighth Avenue. I also built eight retirement units on Gertrude, the Bamfield School and many single family houses in town and on reserve.

My first focus will be on the cruise ships that are coming to visit the Valley in 2019. Cruise ship tourism is so great because it doesn’t add anymore traffic to our roads. I will use my developing and construction experience to speed up the revitalization of Argyle Street. We need to polish the town so the tourists will tell two friends, and their friends will tell two friends, and so on.

My second focus will be to start on affordable housing. I have a plan that produces a local organic food supply that will be produced through the creation of affordable housing—minimizing house expenses and generating extra income from the sale of organic food products. As councillor, I will use my knowledge and experience to strengthen our community by promoting jobs that will support affordable housing .

Thank you for reading my thoughts and please vote for me on October 20 and help me create sustainable jobs for our children.

If you want to hear more or read about my local food supply through affordable housing plan, you can email me at rick.ethier@yahoo.ca and I can email you a copy of a pamphlet explaining my plan.

