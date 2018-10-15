Rosemarie Buchanan is running for re-election to the School District 70 (Alberni Valley) board of trustees. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Rosemarie Buchanan brings experience to School District 70

Buchanan advocates for student success on a variety of levels

Rosemarie Buchanan was first elected to the office of trustee for School District 70 in 1980, at the age of 25. Over the last four decades, she has served the students of School District 70 (Alberni) for more than 22 years, giving her a rich history of the Valley, and of the school district.

This history has been valuable in informing many decisions made by the board.

Rosemarie succeeded in having Round Up banned for use in the district several years ago. It was through her advocacy for four additional classrooms at the new high school that saw those four classrooms added to the plans, along with a food and textiles room. She has always been a vocal advocate, both locally and within the BC School Trustees Association, for predictable, sustainable and complete funding of BC public schools. She continues to bring health and safety issues to the school board table. She fully supports progressive changes to education delivery and curriculum, including changes which support inclusive schools and protecting vulnerable students.

In 2010, with the support of the staff at VAST, she started a knitting group for students. It is now in its eighth year at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre. She is there every Wednesday afternoon, talking and knitting and connecting with the students.

Rosemarie, as a trustee, has served on the board of North Island College, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the board collective bargaining committees, and many other boards and committees, representing the needs of students and the school district.

She currently represents the school district on the ACRD’s Agriculture Development committee, supporting school gardens and teaching kids how to grow their own food. A goal common to trustees is improving graduation rates, which is critical to the success of students as they make their journey through life. Rosemarie supports all programs and activities which will increase grad rates in this district.

Rosemarie’s son Eric graduated from ADSS in 1999 as a Knight of the Armada. He is currently on an education leave from his job, completing his degree in Economics at Simon Fraser University.

Rosemarie enjoys her 110-year-old North Port home, which is also home to her three rescued cats.

