ELECTION 2018: Tanya Shannon runs for Beaufort area director

Tanya Shannon is running for regional director of the Beaufort Area for the ACRD.

I was born and raised in the Beaver Creek area of Port Alberni and moved further out to the Beaufort Area, where I now live with my husband and two kids on a family dairy farm.

Why Run?

I believe it is very important that the lifestyle of the Beaufort residents is recognized in decision-making processes, whether it be agricultural (large or small), industrial, or rural. We chose a simpler, quieter place to live and I would like to see it preserved as much as possible.

It is very important to be conscious of taxpayers’ money. It is healthy for communities to grow, but there needs to be thoughtful, informed decisions during financial planning. Another key topic regarding finances for Beaufort residents – how property taxes are implemented (ex. Parcel taxes).

The Beaver Creek Community Club has been doing an amazing job the past couple years with the building and park, and I would like to help further their efforts as director.

Increasing communication and providing information (to and from!) residents is important. We have so many avenues to communicate, we should be utilizing them more.

I would like to work towards a solution regarding water quality and backroad access with the logging companies. I am not against logging—it’s an important industry in our Valley—but I want to work towards ensuring residents’ water supplies are minimally affected. Backroad access may a tricky topic to find a solution for, but I would strive for a positive resolution.

Upcoming topics for the ACRD that we should be aware about: a new aquatic centre and a municipal bylaw officer.

Experience & Background

I have been the alternate director for the Beaufort Area for the past term (four years) for Mike Kokura. I also have board experience through the Alberni Fish and Game Club and the BC Wildlife Federation, Region 1 (Vancouver Island).

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration – Marketing Major (from North Island College in 2013).

I have worked mostly in the recreational fishing industry (retail, non-profit, and tourism) here in Port Alberni, and in Kyuquot Sound. Working in customer service for most of my career has really become a great tool in learning how to engage and communicate with people.

Thanks for your time, and for more information, please go to www.facebook.com/director.shannon/ or email me at tanya.shannon@hotmail.com.