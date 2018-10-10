ELECTION 2018: Ted McGill offers a voice for Beaufort residents

Ted McGill is running for Beaufort Area director for the ACRD.

Transparency, integrity and a strong leader to promote the community’s voice. I am a coroner with the BC Coroner Service, retired from Canadian Forces Military Police at the rank of Sgt. I also own the family-owned and -operated quarter horse farm and stables named “Ragtime Stables.”

Like most members of the Beaufort community, our natural resources, beautiful surroundings and most of all family are the reasons I call Beaufort my home. I’m not running for director to promote my own agenda, but to promote the concerns of the community. I am willing and able to dedicate the required time to ensure that every issue is researched and debated to the best of my ability.

Utilizing the analytical skills obtained from various police institutions and training facilities, I believe I have the tools to understand the pros and cons prior to making a decision.

‘Every Action has an Equal and Opposite Reaction’ is one of Sir Isaac Newton’s law of physics. Finding balance is the key to successful change. I will promote and support initiatives that create employment or improves the quality of life for all members of our community. I will strive to promote the needs and ideas shared by the Beaufort community. I believe community input is an essential tool in the decision-making process.

I have been to almost every home in the Beaufort community—the following are a few issues shared by the community:

Water quality action plan—protect our water sheds by promoting and advocating to logging companies and government officials. Responsible logging practices will protect our natural water sheds.

Access to trails and wood lands—support initiatives and advocate the logging companies to encourage them to provide unlimited access for outdoor activities.

Port Alberni’s new aquatic centre—most Beaufort residents don’t support the proposal to financially support the project or that the ACRD should take the lead. It is a consensus that the community members would rather pay an additional non-residential fee if they decide to utilize the facility.

Bylaws—specifically noise and nuisance properties. An action plan to review all current bylaws to ensure that they are up to date and in the best interest of the community and enforceable when required.

Internet and cell phone services—advocate service providers to invest in better services for rural families.

Actions are stronger than words. Vote Ted McGill and I will not let you down.