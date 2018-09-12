Todd Patola is running for Port Alberni city council. SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELECTION 2018: Todd Patola seeks a seat on Port Alberni city council

Patola resides in Coombs but works in Port Alberni

Todd Patola has submitted his nomination forms as a councillor for Port Alberni’s October civic election, joining a growing list of new and returning candidates for both council and mayor.

Patola moved to Port Alberni in 1995 to start his legal career with Badovinac, Scofield and Mosley. He spent 15 years there practicing all areas of law with an emphasis on federal prosecutions. In 2011, he moved from private practice to working with the provincial government as a Crown prosecutor at the Port Alberni Court House.

He currently resides in Coombs with his wife and cat and continues to work and do business in Port Alberni.

Patola has been involved in multiple volunteer activities in the valley, assisting in the areas of housing, mental health, addictions, business revitalization and expansion and support services for individuals in the community. He brings to council an education with university degrees in business and law, and a history of revitalizing non-governmental organizations to effectively achieve their purposes.

Patola believes his background gives him a unique and informed perspective on the challenges facing the city, including appropriate investment in infrastructure, developing a sustainable tax base and protecting the citizens against the effects of crime.

“These are all goals that can be achieved while still keeping the city fiscally responsible and politically accountable, simply by doing the correct things in the proper ways,” he said.

Any questions or comments can be directed to Patola’s Facebook page Elect Todd Patola.

