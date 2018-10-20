ELECTION DAY: Polls are closed

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia headed to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are now closed in Port Alberni. The Alberni Valley News will have reporters on location at City Hall and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Office to report the results as they come in. Follow along at www.albernivalleynews.com/municipal-election or on Facebook or Twitter.

Who is running for mayor?

There are six candidates for mayor in Port Alberni: Gary Robertson, Mike Ruttan, Sharie Minions, John Douglas, Denis Sauve and Kevin Wright. All candidate profiles can be found on our website at www.albernivalleynews.com/municipal-election

Who is running for council?

There are 20 people running for six seats on Port Alberni City Council: Helen Robertson, Rick Ethier, Cindy Solda, Todd Patola, Michael Moore, Char Patterson, Ron Corbeil, Seva Dhaliwal, Debbie Haggard, Jerome Luchka, Hira Chopra, Christopher Alemany, Kris Patterson, Aaron Brevick, Matthew Pearson, Helen Poon, Ron Paulson, Karl Kamagishi, Dan Washington and Blain Pouliot.

All candidate profiles that were submitted to the Alberni Valley News can be found on our website at www.albernivalleynews.com/municipal-election.

Who is running for school board?

There are 11 people running for six seats on the School District 70 board in the Alberni Valley and two people running for the west coast seat (Ucluelet and Tofino). Larry Ransom, Pam Craig, John Bennie, Karrine Magnussen, Cherilyn Bray, Rebecca Standley, Christine Washington, Connie Watts, James Brook, Jane Jones and Rosemarie Buchanan are running for seats in the Alberni Valley.

Who is running for regional district directors?

Area B (Beaufort): Tanya Shannon, John Adams, Ted McGill

Area D (Sproat Lake): Penny Cote, Don Anderson

Area E (Beaver Creek): John McNabb, Celia Stocker

Area F (Cherry Creek): Darren DeLuca, Dianne Bodnar

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting after the polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

