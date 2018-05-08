Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

A veteran of the war in Afghanistan is accusing the NDP’s Christine Moore of inappropriate sexual behaviour, alleging the Quebec MP used her position of authority to take advantage of him.

In an interview, retired corporal Glen Kirkland says Moore first approached him after he testified before a parliamentary committee meeting in June 2013.

Kirkland says Moore asked about the various injuries that he sustained in Afghanistan, including a damaged pancreas, crushed vertebrae and PTSD, and invited him to her office after mentioning her background in nursing.

Kirkland alleges that once there, Moore plied him with drinks after reassuring him that the alcohol would not interact with the various medications that he was taking.

While Kirkland did not want to get into specifics, he did tell the CBC that Moore followed him back to his hotel and continued to send explicit messages, even turning up unannounced at his Manitoba home before he forcibly told her to stop.

Kirkland says many people were aware of his allegations, but he believes it was seen as a joke and that the response would have been different if their genders were reversed.

Moore has not responded to requests for comment; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today.

The Canadian Press

