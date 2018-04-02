In this file photo dated Sunday, February 11, 1990, Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie, walk hand in hand, raising their clenched fists upon his release from Victor prison, Cape Town, 27 years in detention. (AP Photo)

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

She had fought for an end to racism in South Africa along with then husband Nelson Mandela

South Africa’s state broadcaster says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996. Mandela was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage and Madikizela-Mandela’s own activism against the apartheid regime led to her being imprisoned for months and years under house arrest.

Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined. She faced these allegations again during the 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.

As a parliamentarian after South Africa’s first all-race elections, she was convicted of fraud. Still, she was widely venerated in South Africa for her role in fighting white minority rule.

The Associated Press

Previous story
China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Just Posted

Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

Award-winning writer set to visit Port Alberni campus

Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

TimberWest outlines public access rules

Company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide access

First female apprentice in Alberni shop had an early grounding

Sarah LaRose is four months into an apprenticeship at Harbourview Collision

Gord Johns introduces petition for national cycling strategy

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls on the government to make Canada a cycling nation

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Volken addiction treatment centre in B.C. turns ‘takers into givers’

Philanthropist opens up about motivations for opening a Surrey recovery academy amid opioid crisis

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1’s re-entry was ‘mostly successful’

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

She had fought for an end to racism in South Africa along with then husband Nelson Mandela

Trump says deal for young immigrants is ‘NO MORE’

U.S. president said Mexico must ‘stop the big drug and people flows’

Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach

Some customer payment card information may have been stolen from shoppers

Stabbing in Nanaimo leaves one man with serious injuries

One suspect is in custody, Nanaimo RCMP said, and witnesses sought

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Most Read